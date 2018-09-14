It is one thing to be a fool for God. But to be just foolish all by yourself, at fifty? That’s is another level of sad.

news

I turned fifty or Golden as I like to call my new age in May and unlike I planned it, it was not the happiest day of my life.

Refusing to Grow Up

It was a happy day and I danced my heart out in thanksgiving to God, but it was not my happiest day. In fact, this whole 2018 has not been a great year for me. Yes, I have celebrated some awesome testimonies, like seeing my brother for the first time in over two decades. That was huge but still, despite the many blessings I am cam counting, it has just continued to be a rough year and it is all my fault. How come? I have just refused to grow up.

Mean words hurt the soul

Yes, I have continued to allow other people control my happiness and as much as I bragged about only holding on to what God thought of me and said about me, I was still dying inside being killed softly by third party poor behaviour. True, I am not as bad I used to be at 20 but I am not where I should be at 50. This my Jubilee head and heart ought to be wiser but my people. It is hard. I agree that only sticks and stones break bones, but words are powerful too. They may not break bones, but they can create universe-wide craters in a person’s soul.

Sometimes, self-defence is not required

But only if we let them. The day I got my God-given wisdom back was the day I woke up. post-fifty, realising (all over again!) that the best way to block negative words was to quit defending myself against them. Yes! Therein lay my foolishness. Each time, trying to counter the words or negate them or deny them or explain them. Doing that just empowers the speaker; fuels the engines of accusation. Once you come to terms with the reality that only what God says about you matters and that he alone is your Judge, the need to defend yourself dies.

Read Also: When radical obedience sucks

Thank God men are not God

I mean what is the point really of quarrelling with someone who has no say over whether you live or die and more importantly, no say over where you will spend your eternity? If they speak truth, fine, you will meet it in front. If they do not speak truth, fine, s/he will meet it front. At the end of the day, both of you will meet it in front and explain yourselves to the only One that knows you both in and out. He knows ALL your stories. Not just the single one someone is dangling over your head. Kai! Thank God men are not God!

Don’t get in the mud

I am rambling, right? Forgive me. Let me summarise and close like this. The next time someone comes at you with your past sins or just wants to drag you in the mud of accusation or character-slamming, I want you to do two things: One, do not defend yourself. Just chill and tell the person, ‘Thank You’. True or False, God is your only Judge. Smile even. Sweetly. Confuse them. They are low. Rise higher. Secondly, remember that while you may let this person drag you into the mud, you are the one getting dirty, this other person is just enjoying his or her own natural habitat. Just saying.

Written by Salt Essien-Nelson.

Salt Essien-Nelson is a blogger/author based in Lagos, Nigeria. You can connect with her via her blog - The Salt Chronicles on Blogger where she is ‘seasoning’ the world around her one salt blog at a time or send her an e-mail via abimbolaen@yahoo.com