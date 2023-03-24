CBN releases cash to banks, orders them to operate on weekends to attend to customers
Emefiele says the current situation would ease soon with the injection of more banknotes into circulation.
The Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, made this known in Abuja on Friday, March 24, 2023.
He said that a substantial amount of money, in various denominations, has been released to commercial banks across the country for onward circulation to their customers.
AbdulMumin also said the CBN has directed all banks to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and conduct physical operations through the weekends.
He said, “Branches of commercial banks will operate on Saturdays and Sundays to attend to customers’ cash needs.”
He added that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele would personally lead teams to monitor the level of compliance by the banks.
The CBN governor urged Nigerians to be patient, saying the current situation would ease soon with the injection of more banknotes into circulation.
This is coming after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) directed its members to shut down the offices of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) nationwide over naira scarcity.
