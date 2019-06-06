President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad was on Thursday, June 6 arrested in Paris in connection to the cancellation of a contract between the confederation and German sportswear giants Puma.

Ahmad was arrested on Thursday morning at a hotel in Paris, where he was staying to attend the 69th FIFA Congress.

According to African weekly newspaper Jeune Afrique, Ahmad was picked up at the Berri Hotel in Paris around 8.30 am.

The report states that the CAF boss was arrested for on his own cancelling a contract the confederation had with Puma in favour of the company Technical Steel.

One the bosses at Technical Steel had reportedly bribed Ahmad with N295m (€739 000) to get the contract.

The case is being heard by the services of the central office for the fight against corruption and financial fiscal offences (OCLIF).

FIFA where Ahmad is a vice-president say they are aware of his arrest and are ‘asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee’.