Young professionals praise Emefiele for supporting youth entrepreneurship

Speaking by the sidelines of the 2nd Niger Delta MSME Summit held in Asaba Delta State capital over the weekend, Chairman of the NYPF and Convener of the Summit, Mr Moses Siloko Siasia, appreciated the support given to ensure the success of the Summit by Emefiele

Siasia stressed that the CBN Governor who is from Delta State, has been relentless in promoting human capacity building and creating purposeful opportunities for young people in the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

He said, “The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele is one of the most diligent and determined public servants in Nigeria whose track record in human capacity building and creating purposeful opportunities for young people is unparalleled.

“Notable among numerous interventions initiated by the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership to productively engage youths and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship is the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) which saw the apex bank released N3.0 billion to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 SMEs.

“Emefiele’s presence is also felt in Nigeria’s youth-dominant creative industry where N3.22 billion was disbursed to 356 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, software development, fashion, and IT verticals, under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI).

“It also worthy to note that the Emefiele-led CBN in collaboration with Heritage Bank, inaugurated the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP) in March 2016 and has through the programme developd the entrepreneurial capacity of the youths as well as provided them with funds up to N3m each.

“Charity as they say, begins at home. It is for that reason Mr Emefiele has thrown his weight towards redirecting the kidnapping, militancy and destructive tendencies of youths in the Niger Delta region by supporting thousands several MSME programmes including the the 2022 Niger Delta MSME Summit.”

The group also commended the Nigerian Content and Development Board (NCDMB) led by Engr Simbi Wabote, as well as the Heritage Bank led Ifie Sekibo, both of whom are from the Niger Delta.

So far, millions of business owners around the country have benefitted from the CBN Covid-19 Intervention Fund since the outbreak of the pandemic, to mitigate the impact on households and their businesses

High point of the event was the sharing of heart touching testimonies by some successful business owners in the Niger Delta. They appreciated stakeholders for the platform, stressing that they have grown successful businesses with youths under their employment, thereby creating jobs.

Five young entrepreneurs with standout businesses, got a grant of N500,000 each to expand their businesses. Also, Engineering Firm, BlueCamel Energy Limited, owned by Mr Suleiman Yusuf, set aside another N25m to support five start-up engineers.

Another N10m was set aside by the NYPF to support prospective businesses.

The event saw the convergence of over one thousand participants from the nine Niger Delta states who gathered to build on the success of the inaugural Summit held last year, where over 300 Niger Deltans benefited from the NIRSAL intervention loan for small business owners in the area of Agriculture.