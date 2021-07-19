If yes, then you have the opportunity to showcase your business to millions of potential customers and earn some cool cash with it.
You can be the next FCMB "Flexxpreneur of the Month"!
Are you an entrepreneur between the age of 18 to 30; or do you know someone who matches this criterion?
All you need to do is nominate yourself or that deserving entrepreneur to be featured as FCMB’s "Flexxpreneur of the Month".
Benefits include, and are not limited to:
- Cash rewards
- Free and massive publicity across FCMB’s channels
- Special Feature on FCMB Flexxzone. To learn more about this opportunity, visit https://on.fcmb.com/Next-Flexxpreneur
#FeaturedbyFCMB
