RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

You can be the next FCMB "Flexxpreneur of the Month"!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Are you an entrepreneur between the age of 18 to 30; or do you know someone who matches this criterion?

You can be the next FCMB "Flexxpreneur of the Month"! .
You can be the next FCMB "Flexxpreneur of the Month"! .

If yes, then you have the opportunity to showcase your business to millions of potential customers and earn some cool cash with it.

Recommended articles

All you need to do is nominate yourself or that deserving entrepreneur to be featured as FCMB’s "Flexxpreneur of the Month".

Benefits include, and are not limited to:

- Cash rewards

- Free and massive publicity across FCMB’s channels

- Special Feature on FCMB Flexxzone. To learn more about this opportunity, visit https://on.fcmb.com/Next-Flexxpreneur

#FeaturedbyFCMB

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can be the next FCMB "Flexxpreneur of the Month"!

CBN restricts importation of sugar to Dangote, BUA and Flour Mills

Evolance Technologies tackles the healthy African meal problem with Ndali App

How to protect your money from inflation in Nigeria today [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Lush Hair signs Yemi Alade as brand ambassador

Can your PCs self-heal? Check out the HP Elitebook PC security

Spectranet launches SpectraRx internet device repair centers

Spectranet repositions as The Wi-Fi Network, dial in Gen Z

How to secure a Domain Name for your Nigerian business