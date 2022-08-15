WSIS: FG directs NITDA, NCC to support 7 Nigerian tech innovators

Recall the WSIS event took place in Geneva, Switzerland and had technical sessions where youths around the world were challenged to submit projects covering e-health, e-agriculture, e-education and other fields.

Nigeria produced seven winners in the competition which include Afrilingo by Franca Umasoye Igwe, who came out tops as the winner of the WSIS 2022 Hackathon.

Others include Association of Women in Technology in Nigeria by Martha Alade (2022); Initiative for Mothers with Cerebal Palsy Children in Nigeria by Rachael Inegbedion (2021); Top Up and Get Reward Limited by Samuel Babatunde (2021); Wizwish International Farm by Wisdom Ikpechukwu (2020); Chipsnbrain by Oluwaseyi Akinolu (2020); and Makerspace Project by Oreoluwa Lesi (2020).

The winners' categories and years were combined as the forum did not have any formal sessions for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Speaking further, Pantami, on behalf of the Federal government of Nigeria directed NITDA, Galaxy Backbone, and NCC to follow up with the solutions provided by the winning team and identify how to support them.

He added that it was necessary to develop the solutions from a startup position to ensure the champions become tech giants in their respective fields in the next few years.

Pantami also noted that the Federal Government through the ministry and office of the Chief of Staff to the President had worked on, and presented the Nigerian startup bill to the national assembly.