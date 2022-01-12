RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Writing for business proposals: Do's and don't

Business Proposals are cogent parameters that guarantee authentic partnerships and acquisition of loans or grants for growing businesses.

It takes lots of energy, time, expertise and technical know-how, however if properly done, attracts great chances of success in your business for landing new clients or opportunities that makes for breakthroughs.

In writing business proposals, begin by making swift survey of the target audience (their requirements and predisposition), in some cases, it is advisable to hire a competent and experienced proposal writer to help you up the stairs. However, to draw the attention of your business to prospective clients, financial firms/organizations, endeavor to study the following:

Some proposals are marred in the long run because they fail to communicate the need information in such a manner that it would be understood by a funder, client or investor. Ensure that your proposal is clearly written and in well-defined styles so it can be understood by anyone especially by people with no knowledge of the services you offer.

Proposals that gain their maximum attentions are ones that address special and unique issues in the market. Explain how these gaps will affect the society negatively if not properly filled. Here, you sell your products/services trying to provide optimum conviction to the person/organization regarding what you do.

This also determines the credibility and acceptance of your proposal by the recipient. Carefully illustrate your proposal in clear text formats preferably Times New Roman using choosing a proper line spacing. Proofread overtimes to correct errors. Figures and numerals should be detailed in tables, charts or graphs.

This should be done in cases were the proposal is actually requested for. Most financial authorities occasionally give opportunities for submission of Business Proposals especially by SMEs. Endeavor to study their requirements properly and stick closely to it.

Most businesses especially new ones are usually posed with several obstacles that sometimes affects their progress and survival in the face of competitors. Do not make the mistake of throwing out your business problems as it could discourage your funders.

Ensure not to make ambiguous quotations of figures expected as income. If you are not sure of somethings, make proper consultations before computing your proposal.

Do not write proposals for more than one business niche with strong supportive proofs of experience to back it up. If you run multiple business chains, project only one and buttress on it for maximum result.

Do not be conservative in enlisting all the necessary resources you will be needing to boost your business. Be intentional about it.

To have a winning business proposal is most times the joy and expectation of most entrepreneurs due to its compelling ability to bring positive results. To scale through the hurdles of low capital and inadequate business financing, build a systematic approach to writing good business proposals and submit to prospective funders, clients or authorities.

