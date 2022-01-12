Writing for business proposals: Do's and don't

In writing business proposals, begin by making swift survey of the target audience (their requirements and predisposition), in some cases, it is advisable to hire a competent and experienced proposal writer to help you up the stairs. However, to draw the attention of your business to prospective clients, financial firms/organizations, endeavor to study the following:

DO'S

1. Consider your audience

Some proposals are marred in the long run because they fail to communicate the need information in such a manner that it would be understood by a funder, client or investor. Ensure that your proposal is clearly written and in well-defined styles so it can be understood by anyone especially by people with no knowledge of the services you offer.

2. State the GAP

Proposals that gain their maximum attentions are ones that address special and unique issues in the market. Explain how these gaps will affect the society negatively if not properly filled. Here, you sell your products/services trying to provide optimum conviction to the person/organization regarding what you do.

3. Ensure proper text formatting

This also determines the credibility and acceptance of your proposal by the recipient. Carefully illustrate your proposal in clear text formats preferably Times New Roman using choosing a proper line spacing. Proofread overtimes to correct errors. Figures and numerals should be detailed in tables, charts or graphs.

4. Study the prerequisites

This should be done in cases were the proposal is actually requested for. Most financial authorities occasionally give opportunities for submission of Business Proposals especially by SMEs. Endeavor to study their requirements properly and stick closely to it.

Don'ts

1. Avoid your challenges

Most businesses especially new ones are usually posed with several obstacles that sometimes affects their progress and survival in the face of competitors. Do not make the mistake of throwing out your business problems as it could discourage your funders.

2. Avoid robust claims and be realistic

Ensure not to make ambiguous quotations of figures expected as income. If you are not sure of somethings, make proper consultations before computing your proposal.

3. Avoid improper diversifications

Do not write proposals for more than one business niche with strong supportive proofs of experience to back it up. If you run multiple business chains, project only one and buttress on it for maximum result.

4. Don’t exhaust your plans and intentions

Do not be conservative in enlisting all the necessary resources you will be needing to boost your business. Be intentional about it.

Conclusion