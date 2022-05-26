World Milk Day: Peak Milk will excite consumers with #BreakfastPolice rally

The brand will engage its consumers across different touch points on World Milk Day through a disruptive digital experiential campaign tagged “Missing Breakfast is a Crime,” a creative way to drive the importance of milk and breakfast as the ultimate meal of the day.

The campaign and celebration will start on May 23rd as the National Breakfast Week and lead up to the World Milk Day on June 1.

The Peak Breakfast Police, a fictional character of authority will dramatize the ‘Missing Breakfast is a Crime’ campaign with a mass arrest of breakfast defaulters across different locations. The arrested defaulters are expected to bail themselves with a nourishing pack of Peak Breakfast each and a pledge to never miss breakfast again.

The campaign targets over 10,000 Nigerians to pledge to enjoy dairy with a Peak breakfast every day for the right nourishment.

Research has shown that breakfast is the most important meal of the day as it provides sustenance and energy for the day’s activities and supplies the body with essential nutrients required for good health. In Nigeria, studies show that only 56% of Nigerians eat breakfast, while 41% of them consume dairy and 58% eat out of home. (Source: FCW Sunrise Study 2019)

Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Omotayo Olaobaju explained, “There are many health benefits you derive from eating breakfast, as it improves energy levels and ability to concentrate in the short term. Despite these benefits, many people still skip breakfast for a variety of reasons, including myths and their busy lifestyles as excuses.

“But this eventually affects their performances because the required level of energy and nourishment needed is missing. The good news however is that there are now many ways to fit breakfast into your day. The National Breakfast Week and World Milk Day will provide an opportunity for Peak Milk to drive the awareness of dairy consumption for the enhancement of mental and physical performance” Banjoko said.

Several exciting events have also been lined up to run from May 23rd to the World Milk Day on June 1. They include digital conversations online on the importance of daily consumption of breakfast and the health benefits of eating breakfast meals that are enriched with the goodness of Peak, as well as social media highlighting.

On World Milk Day, the brand will drive massive engagement among its consumers across the country by serving them nutritious breakfast meals while urging them to take a pledge never to skip breakfast.

The World Milk Day was launched in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to celebrate and increase public awareness about the nutritional and economic importance of milk and milk products around the globe.

About FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been a necessary part of most Nigerian homes since 1954 through its iconic brand Peak Milk. We are a multinational manufacturing company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. We are the makers of Peak, Three Crowns, Coast, Olympic and Nunu brands of milk in Nigeria. Guided by an inspiring mission - Nourishing Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition - we are unwavering in the provision of quality, nutritious milk products to Nigerians. To further increase its local content and in support of Federal Government’s initiative to grow the Agriculture sector, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered Dairy Development in August 2010 in Nigeria. This has developed into a full national program as the Company is dedicated to making the initiative a success by ensuring the transfer of technology know-how on milk production to Nigerian farmers and delivering on the strategic building blocks of a substantiable dairy sector while partnering with the Government and other dairy value chain actors.

