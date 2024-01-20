ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

World Bank says Nigeria has reduced extreme poverty by 7%

Nurudeen Shotayo

The World Bank attributed the success to improved access to internet coverage over three years.

World Bank
World Bank

Recommended articles

According to the Bretton Woods institution, the feat came as a result of improved access to internet coverage over three years or more in these two countries.

In the brief titled ‘Digital transformation drives development in Africa,’ the World Bank also noted that labour force participation and wage employment increased by up to 8% within the same period.

The report said, “In 2023, a World Bank flagship report found that in Nigeria and Tanzania, extreme poverty declined by about seven per cent after three or more years of exposure to internet coverage, while labour force participation and wage employment increased by up to eight per cent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting the World Bank Chief Economist for Africa, Andrew Dabalen, the brief stated, “The minimal usage of mobile internet is a lost opportunity for inclusive growth in Africa. Closing the uptake gap would increase the continent’s potential to create jobs for its growing population and boost economic recovery in a highly digitalised world.

It further highlighted that between 2016-2021, sub-Saharan Africa recorded an exponential 115% increase in internet users, a development described as instrumental in spurring economic growth, fostering innovation, and creating job opportunities.

“The region’s digital infrastructure coverage, access, and quality still lag other regions. At the end of 2021, while 84 per cent of people in SSA lived in areas where 3G service was available, and 63 per cent had access to 4G mobile coverage, only 22 per cent were using mobile internet services.

“The gap between coverage and usage is similarly large for broadband, with 61 per cent of people in sub-Saharan Africa living within the broadband range but not using it,” the brief added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCC seeks to drive telecoms industry growth through data, collaboration, compliance

NCC seeks to drive telecoms industry growth through data, collaboration, compliance

World Bank says Nigeria has reduced extreme poverty by 7%

World Bank says Nigeria has reduced extreme poverty by 7%

Odu’a Investment moves to list on Nigerian Exchange

Odu’a Investment moves to list on Nigerian Exchange

CBN set to hold first MPC meeting under Cardoso in February

CBN set to hold first MPC meeting under Cardoso in February

Tetracore Energy Joins Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 for Expansion

Tetracore Energy Joins Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 for Expansion

CBN report reveals foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023

CBN report reveals foreign airlines withdrew ₦795bn from Nigeria in H1 2023

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

Redmi Note 13 5G Series confirmed to launch on January 24 in Nigeria

Redmi Note 13 5G Series confirmed to launch on January 24 in Nigeria

Nigerian electricity regulator halts implementation of tariff increment

Nigerian electricity regulator halts implementation of tariff increment

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

African Billionaires

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

The Redmi Note 13 Series from Xiaomi is poised to build on the success of its predecessor.

Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 13 Series sparks excitement

40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment [Getty Images]

IMF warns 40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment