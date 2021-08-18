The ‘Gender Equality in Nigeria’s Private Sector,’ released by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), in partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), asserted that the private sector is closing the gap in gender equality. At the same time, women lag behind in the total number of females in the workforce. The report indicates that only 33 per cent of women are in the workforce, while the number stands at 37 per cent globally.
Women hold 20% of executive positions in corporate Nigeria, but only 33% are in the workforce - report
The good news first: Nigerian companies scored better than the global average in the participation of women in the workforce. The average percentage of women at the executive level is 20 per cent which is higher than the global average of 17 per cent. Furthermore, the average percentage of women at the board level is 23 per cent, which is close to the average of 25 per cent globally.
The report analysed data from companies such as MTN Nigeria, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, EcoBank, AIICO Insurance, Ardova Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, Moove Africa, StanbicIBTC Bank, Airtel Nigeria, UAC of Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria, Red Star Express, and Union Bank. The legwork included evaluating gaps across four categories – corporate leadership, compensation and flexible work, corporate policies to promote gender equality, and efforts on commitment, transparency, and accountability in closing gender gaps, for the assessment of gender gaps at 30 leading companies listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).
According to the report, Nigerian companies scored an average of 32 per cent across 19 gender equality metrics on the Equileap Scorecard, two percentage points behind the global average in Equileap’s dataset reported in 2020.
Data from the report showed that 30 per cent of companies in Nigeria achieved gender balance in the workforce. These companies included Access Bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, FCMB Group, Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Sterling Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank.
Furthermore, 13 per cent of the companies achieved gender balance at the board level. These included Lafarge Africa, NASCON Allied Industries, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria and Stanbic IBTC holdings.
Five companies – FBN Holdings, International Breweries, Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Unilever Nigeria – had a living wage policy. However, none of the companies analysed published gender-segregated pay information (numerical) or a strategy to close the gender pay gap.
“While companies assessed scored better than the global average on women’s participation as leaders on boards and compared favourably with global averages on women in senior management, work needs to be done to achieve gender balance — between 40 and 60 per cent of each gender — across the four categories,” the report stated.
The report concluded that improving gender equality in formal employment, capital for women and access to markets through supply chains and procurement opportunities are necessary to promote gender balance.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng