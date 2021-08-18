Women hold 20% of executive positions in corporate Nigeria, but only 33% are in the workforce - report

The report analysed data from companies such as MTN Nigeria, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, EcoBank, AIICO Insurance, Ardova Plc, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, Moove Africa, StanbicIBTC Bank, Airtel Nigeria, UAC of Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria, Red Star Express, and Union Bank. The legwork included evaluating gaps across four categories – corporate leadership, compensation and flexible work, corporate policies to promote gender equality, and efforts on commitment, transparency, and accountability in closing gender gaps, for the assessment of gender gaps at 30 leading companies listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

According to the report, Nigerian companies scored an average of 32 per cent across 19 gender equality metrics on the Equileap Scorecard, two percentage points behind the global average in Equileap’s dataset reported in 2020.

Data from the report showed that 30 per cent of companies in Nigeria achieved gender balance in the workforce. These companies included Access Bank, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, FCMB Group, Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Sterling Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank.

Furthermore, 13 per cent of the companies achieved gender balance at the board level. These included Lafarge Africa, NASCON Allied Industries, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria and Stanbic IBTC holdings.

Five companies – FBN Holdings, International Breweries, Nestle Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Unilever Nigeria – had a living wage policy. However, none of the companies analysed published gender-segregated pay information (numerical) or a strategy to close the gender pay gap.

“While companies assessed scored better than the global average on women’s participation as leaders on boards and compared favourably with global averages on women in senior management, work needs to be done to achieve gender balance — between 40 and 60 per cent of each gender — across the four categories,” the report stated.