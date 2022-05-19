Woman calls out company that uses petty perks to justify poor pay on Tiktok

The company offered her a low pay in the guise of wanting people who are motivated by things other than money.

She narrated the experience in a Tiktok video which has now been viewed over two million times.

She said, “Listen, I need these companies and these hiring managers to grow up and get a grip on reality. OK? I applied to a job where they didn’t list the pay. That was MY fault. That was MY bad. I should know, red flag. And I can make a whole separate video about that — about how that should be illegal at this point.”

“Anyway, I go through the interview, yadda, yadda, yadda. I get to the end of the interview, and he tells me the pay. It’s low. It’s low. We know this; we shoulda known this. And so he asks me how I’m feeling, and I’m like, ‘Frankly, the pay is low, and I can’t work for that. I gotta be honest.’ And I brought up that the pay wasn’t listed on the job listing,” she continued.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, you know, here’s the thing…there’s a lot more here to gain than just money, and we are looking for people who are motivated by more than just money.’ OK.

“This is what I mean when I say they need to grow up. I don’t know what fantasy world you’re living in where people are letting you pay them in gold star stickers or whatever the f**k, but I live in the real world where people need money to survive.”

A TikTok user by the name Zachary (@zachary.fox.luke) commenting on the matter on TikTok said, “my landlord does not accept gold stars as a valid rent payment.”

Another TikTok user by the name Chrisr19848 said, “A hiring manager once told me that if money was my only motivation for work that she felt sorry for me. I asked her how long she had worked for free.”

Other users pointed out how companies use petty perks to make people forget that they are being underpaid.

“Don’t forget the pizza party they have once a quarter,” a TikTok user commented.

“The way I used to work so hard for $9 per hour and all I got from it was trauma,” Jessmapes said in her own comment.

Maysun, who has worked in customer service for several years, confirmed to Buzzfeed that the job was for a receptionist position.

She wishes that hiring managers would understand that people have real needs that need real money to sort. “People are not trying to be rude when asking about the pay for a job; people are trying to survive and make ends meet. The best way to let employees know that you value them and understand the value of the work they do is to pay them a fair and livable wage (at least that’s a good start).”