With UMatter, everyone matters at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

#FeatureByStanbicIBTC - Brands tend to reward customers occasionally or show appreciation to loyal customers every now and then. This is not the case with the good people of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers as they never miss an opportunity to appreciate their customers.

The brand believes that loyal customers should be appreciated at every given opportunity, hence the recently launched “UMatter”, a customer loyalty campaign aimed at providing customers with the opportunity of getting discounts when they shop at partner-merchant locations.

The Umatter initiative described by Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers as one of many to come, is geared towards rewarding loyal customers of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers for their patronage over the years as well as support their lifestyles. Olumide stated that the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) has over the years remained committed to ensuring the wellbeing of its customers through the provision of bespoke products and services that meet not just their pension needs but also their financial and lifestyle needs.

“Right from our entry into the Nigerian pension industry, our customers have continued to demonstrate unimaginable level of loyalty which has contributed to our success today. It is only fair that we express our profound gratitude to them by appreciating them for their long-standing support through this loyalty programme.

With over 1.8 million customers, we remain committed to supporting and rewarding every customer, as they remain the centre of our business. With UMatter, customers stand a chance of getting discounts ranging from five to twelve percent at various merchant stores, using their e-loyalty card. These merchants include Maybrands, Café Royale, Addide, Chocolate Royale, La Campagne Tropicana, Physio Centers of Africa, Medplus, iStore, Launderland Drycleaners, Artdey, Skit stores, HOG furniture, Oriki Spa and Active Leisure”, he said. “The list keeps growing as we continue to partner with more stores” he added.

The UMatter loyalty programme is open to all customers who have their retirement savings account with Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. These discounts can be accessed by presenting your ‘E-loyalty card’ at the checkout point of the store. The card is accessible to all customers via the Pensions portal of the PFA’s mobile app.

For prospective customers missing out on these rewarding benefits, they can take advantage of the transfer window to sign up with Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers for eligibility to enjoy these discounts as well.

The Transfer Window provides the opportunity for customers who have retirement savings accounts with other pension fund administrators to make a switch to Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers where the safety of their funds is guaranteed. For more information visit www.stanbicibtcpension.com or call 01 271 6000.

