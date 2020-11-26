Flutterwave, Africa's foremost payments technology company has announced its new policy, called the Payments Protection Promise. This policy covers online shoppers using Flutterwave's payment platforms from being ill-served or defrauded.

What this means is that when you are dealing with a Flutterwave merchant you are guaranteed of value for your money or a refund when you do not get the value you paid for.

With this policy, Flutterwave has in effect created a win-win situation for both the customer and the merchant. It boosts the confidence of the customer and increases patronage for the merchant. It is also an end to end cover, as merchants found to be repeatedly fraudulent will be delisted from Flutterwave payment platforms and customers that have made false or dishonest claims against a merchant can also be blacklisted.

The Flutterwave payments protection policy presently only includes Nigerian businesses and covers transactions done in Nigeria with a value of not more than 10,000 Naira.

While announcing the launch of the policy, Damisi Busari, Flutterwave’s Strategic Alliances Lead, explained that “The Flutterwave Payment Protection Promise is our commitment to customers that we will secure their money and provide them peace of mind when shopping online and paying via Flutterwave on any website.

"Today, whenever you see the Flutterwave logo, you know that you can make payments securely using a variety of payment methods. With our Payments Protection Promise, you can also trust that not only are your online payments secure, if you ever run into issues like the item or service you paid for did not arrive, is faulty or damaged or does not match what was listed, we promise that you will get your money back”.

She went further to say that “We have rolled this out to all Flutterwave merchants; this means that regardless of if you pay a merchant that owns a Flutterwave store or a merchant that has Flutterwave payment links or the Flutterwave payment gateway hosted on their website or mobile app, you and your payments are covered by this guarantee from today going forward”

For customers that want to dispute a transaction and get their money back, Flutterwave has listed support channels where they could make their claims. This can be done via email (hi@flutterwavego.com), the live chat on the Flutterwave website, or their social media channels @theflutterwave and @FLWSupport on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flutterwave has been known to play an active role in improving small businesses as well as securing customers through innovation. In April, during the height of the pandemic, the company introduced Flutterwave store to keep small businesses afloat in line with its #KeepTheLightOn campaign.

Flutterwave is one of Africa’s rising payment technology companies, that is changing the face of payment in Africa, enabling Africans to receive and make payments from anywhere in the world. The company has a mission of simplifying payments for endless possibilities. It was founded in 2016 and has since enabled businesses like Uber, Wakanow, and Booking.com to build customizable payment applications through its APIs.

