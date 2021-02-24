Since it started trading on the markets some 10 years ago, the currency has already grown considerably and continues to do so.

Companies and individuals are all jumping on the bandwagon since the commodity has been gaining more and more ground. Statistics and analysis which have been done on bitcoin, has shown that on average, the platform has been consistent in its growth from day one.

The unpredictability of the trading market makes it impossible for anyone to predict the outcomes of any of the assets on the trade markets. However, the interest and number of investors, who are now choosing to invest in this platform, should be promising enough for any sceptic.

Some Promising Facts

With Bitcoin’s history, it has become crystal clear that after every crash it suffers, it comes back with a vengeance and then surmounts its previous position on the charts. In the last decade, BTC has had as many ebbs as troughs but it has never stayed down for too long. The reports that were published on this matter have declared the crypto ”dead” numerous times, only to have it resurface better and stronger than before.

One such instance took place in 2011 when the crypto dropped from $30 to just $2 after someone hacked the exchange, but what happened next has become synonymous with bitcoin, by the beginning of the next year, the crypto was well on its way to recovery again. April 2013, marked a day when the exchange suffered a Distributed denial of service attack when the share price for Bitcoin hit $260, but then declined sharply by 50% in a matter of hours.

This resulted in frenzy selling, which caused the exchange of major stress. After this incident, bitcoin investors lost quite a bit of trust in the coin, but this was restored a mere seven months later when the currency once again exceeded its high again.

The Rollercoaster Continues

Once again in 2013, the coin reached a record high of $1,000, for the first time in its history, but soon after the price started tanking again and eventually landed on a mere $175, some two years later. December 2017, was a record year for the coin, because not only did it reach the $1,000 mark again but managed to catapult passed it and land on a whopping $20,000 per coin, marking the most increase in price up to that point.

Predictions, based on price data, indicated the Bitcoin would once again surpass its all-time highs and it rose to the occasion. In December it indeed did precisely as predicted, whether the prediction is longstanding or not, makes no difference at this point.

The interest which Bitcoin has managed to pique may just be what the coin needed to sustain itself. With the current stagnant state that gold is in, bitcoin could prove to be the new stock and asset flow which could ultimately result in Bitcoin increasing in price exponentially.

What does this mean for Bitcoin?

Despite whether the Stock to Flow concept, which determines the rarity of a product, will apply to bitcoin remains to be seen. Bitcoin according to one trader will become more valuable as its scarcity increases. Furthermore, he added that if the markets continue in the trend as it is, that Bitcoin will become twice as rare as gold. If and when this ever happens, it will mean that investors on this platform will have irreplaceable wealth.

Overview

As volatile and uncertain as the markets are, it would be advisable to invest in bitcoin, if you are by the means to. If history is anything to go by, then you are sure to make a huge profit on this platform.

*This is a featured post.