Why the Nigerian own WhatsNum App might be the future of social networking

After careful research to understand why the metrics behind the massive user gain, we have put together our thoughts and why we feel WhatsNum might be the future of social networking.

Factors aiding the growth

There are many factors that we believe is aiding the rapid growth of the geolocation focused social networking for mobile contacts.

We are in the time of the world where mobile phone usage is rapidly on the growth.

Currently, there are over 5.2 billion unique mobile phone users in the world according to the latest data from GSMA Intelligence and each mobile phone users have at least one mobile number as a unique identity to text, call or reach out to others.

With constant search for efficiency and cost saving, apps like WhatsApp has become popular as more and more people and businesses around the world migrate from traditional text messaging and calls to WhatsApp’s VOIP calling, messaging and video systems. Now there are over 2 Billion active WhatsApp users in the world today with no way to connect except.

The problem people are facing

Though billions of people and businesses use these messaging apps (WhatsApp, IMO, Viber etc.) to save cost and increase efficiency, there are still a lot of underlying problems when trying to reach more audience or make new useful connections. Some of these problems are:

Limitations: The mobile phone user must only rely on their phone contacts to message, get views for their status updates, or to patronize their businesses, there is almost no online means for users to make additional contacts.

Privacy Concerns: Before a user will have their personal mobile numbers on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tinder and others, there are a lot of privacy concerns, as there can be uncontrolled amount of spam calls and texts from strangers browsing these networks.

Discoverability: Many mobile phone users solely rely on mobile numbers as their only means of contact for their businesses, but there are no many means to be discovered and reached by new people.

Geolocation: There are almost no geolocation focused contact exchanging social networks for mobile phone users to expand their reach in any new location they find themselves.

The solution

With millions of users all around the world, more and more people are choosing WhatsNum for better, more important, personal/professional network of new contacts in any geolocation.

Features of WhatsNum

• Simple and easy contacts search app UI/UX

• Powerful people finder tool that helps you connect with new contacts

• Find contacts number in your location and add them to your phonebook

• View the name, photos, bio, and location of any people in the app

• Instant messaging to make new connections through communication

This is why we believe WhatsNum will continue to thrive in the technology space as it tends to solve a major problem by closing some connectivity gaps in the day-to-day social networking world.