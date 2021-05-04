Why Tesla’s investment in Bitcoin is a massive move?

This was a massive move and we are here to explain all the benefits that Tesla and Bitcoin users had with this investment. Just a reminder, Tesla announced that they have invested $1.5 billion in this cryptocurrency back in February 2021. And with it, they caused a great positive change in this world, and that is the topic that we wanted to discuss in this article.

It Helped Bitcoin Rise in Value

Before Tesla announced their investment in Bitcoin, this cryptocurrency was valued at around $47,000. A few days after they announced the big news, Bitcoin spiked in value and broke the $50,000 barrier for the first time in history. That is why in that period, the number of people that joined the Bitcoin network drastically increased.

All of them saw a good chance to make a substantial profit, so they decided to go all in. What’s even better, thanks to reputable trading sites, their chances of making money are increased highly. How? Some trading sites use advanced AI systems that are able to analyze the market and use the data to create accurate predictions on its future price.

An interesting fact about the rise in value is that even Tesla managed to make a profit as well. It was reported that the company made around $1 billion in profits just a week after they invested in Bitcoin.

You Can Now Purchase Cars With Bitcoin

Tesla is the first thing that comes to mind whenever someone mentions a durable and quality vehicle. Not only are Teslas eco-friendly, but they are also viewed as the future of the automotive industry by many people. The company even tests self-driving mode and it is set to be the future of driving.

The best part about all of this is that thanks to the Tesla investment, you can now use Bitcoin to purchase their vehicles. They’ve integrated the cryptocurrency and accept it as a payment method for all of their products.

It Confirms The Fact that Bitcoin is the Best Payment Method

The fact that Tesla and many other global brands accept Bitcoin confirms the fact that cryptocurrency is the best method. After all, it boasts tons of advantages over regular payment methods such as credit and debit cards.

All transactions made with Bitcoin are instant. Not only that, but people have far greater security due to the fact that Bitcoin provides them with a certain level of online anonymity. And if that is not enough, banks are totally excluded from each transaction.

That means that they cannot impose added or unnecessary fees for every transaction. Hence, you might even be able to save money in the process. And if by any chance you have some ‘leftovers’, you can head over to trading sites like the one we mentioned above and use their services to make a profit with Bitcoin. There are tons of options at your disposal.