RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Why Nigeria needs made-in-Aba products — Reps spokesperson

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has stressed the need for government at all levels to provide the infrastructure needed to promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu. [Daily Post]
Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu. [Daily Post]

Kalu said this while addressing no fewer than 90 exhibitors at the ongoing 8th made-in-Aba trade fair in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The trade fair organised by Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe in partnership with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) is with the theme “Harnessing Business Opportunities Beyond Covid-19 Drawbacks’’.

Kalu noted that the availability of critical infrastructure like electricity and production machines were crucial in boosting the activities of SMEs.

While commending the artisans for presenting high quality goods at the trade fair, the lawmaker urged them to remain good ambassadors of made-in-Aba brand.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to patronise locally made goods, describing it as a sure way of promoting SMEs in the country.

According to him, I equally urge my colleagues in the National Assembly to patronise our locally made goods because they are good and it is one way we can support the growth of SMEs in Nigeria.

“All that I am wearing here today are made-in-Aba and they are of good quality.

“If you artisans can produce all these high quality products without machines, what then will be the result when you are provided with those machines to enhance productivity.

“I commend Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe for promoting made-in-Aba products and I will take the message to the National Assembly as a way of creating more awareness on Made-in-Aba products.

“No doubt, these wonderful, classy and classic shoes, cloths, belts among others made in our land by our own people are adorable.

“As promoters of made-in-Aba products, we have taken it upon ourselves to promote the goods by wearing them and by telling others about them.”

“For me, this is very significant in many ways,’’ Kalu said.

Some of the exhibitors said that their expectations were met during the one week event.

Mr Ernest Cosmas, CEO of Fresh Boutique, described the turnout as impressive and the venue of the event well located and secured.

Mrs Kelechi Uzoma, said that the trade fair presented an appropriate avenue for the celebration of Nigeria’s craftsmanship.

Uzoma, however, pointed out the need for increased awareness in subsequent editions.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Tonto Dikeh clears air after hanging out with ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri's close friend

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Dear men, here are the best sex tips and positions that make it easy for women to orgasm

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

‘Are they twins?’ – Twitter reacts to striking resemblance between Davido and lady

Motivational speaker born without hands & knees marries boyfriend who loves her madly (photos)

Motivational speaker born without hands & knees marries boyfriend who loves her madly (photos)

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

PSquare: 3 reasons why we think the brothers may have settled their rift

Ghanaian banker cries as newlywedded wife insists he must lick her armpit: I can’t do it again!

Ghanaian banker cries as newlywedded wife insists he must lick her armpit: "I can’t do it again!"

Are you in a celibate relationship if you're having oral sex?

Are you in a celibate relationship if you're having oral sex?

Trending

10 African currencies with strongest exchange rates against the dollar in 2021; Cedi is number 3

10 African currencies with strongest exchange rates against the dollar in 2021; Cedi is number 3

Dangote's brother, Sani, is dead

Sani Dangote was the younger brother of Aliko Dangote and the Group Vice President at Dangote Group

Buy Wakanda Inu on Roqqu in 5 Minutes

Buy Wakanda Inu on Roqqu in 5 Minutes.

9mobile apologises for weekend blackout, compensates subscribers

9mobile customer care representatives