Why Nigeria needs made-in-Aba products — Reps spokesperson

The trade fair organised by Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe in partnership with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) is with the theme “Harnessing Business Opportunities Beyond Covid-19 Drawbacks’’.

Kalu noted that the availability of critical infrastructure like electricity and production machines were crucial in boosting the activities of SMEs.

While commending the artisans for presenting high quality goods at the trade fair, the lawmaker urged them to remain good ambassadors of made-in-Aba brand.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to patronise locally made goods, describing it as a sure way of promoting SMEs in the country.

According to him, I equally urge my colleagues in the National Assembly to patronise our locally made goods because they are good and it is one way we can support the growth of SMEs in Nigeria.

“All that I am wearing here today are made-in-Aba and they are of good quality.

“If you artisans can produce all these high quality products without machines, what then will be the result when you are provided with those machines to enhance productivity.

“I commend Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe for promoting made-in-Aba products and I will take the message to the National Assembly as a way of creating more awareness on Made-in-Aba products.

“No doubt, these wonderful, classy and classic shoes, cloths, belts among others made in our land by our own people are adorable.

“As promoters of made-in-Aba products, we have taken it upon ourselves to promote the goods by wearing them and by telling others about them.”

“For me, this is very significant in many ways,’’ Kalu said.

Some of the exhibitors said that their expectations were met during the one week event.

Mr Ernest Cosmas, CEO of Fresh Boutique, described the turnout as impressive and the venue of the event well located and secured.

Mrs Kelechi Uzoma, said that the trade fair presented an appropriate avenue for the celebration of Nigeria’s craftsmanship.