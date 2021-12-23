When should you work for free

However, even if you aren't compensated, specific volunteer work can help you establish your career. After reading the points below, you’ll be able to identify which unpaid opportunities to accept or decline.

Below are four times when you should consider working for free:

When you’ll get authentic publicity

As a creative creator, there’s a chance you’ve been offered publicity in the form of a fine print for your free work. That's a NO-NO. That's not the kind of publicity I'm talking about here; it doesn’t hint anything on why new customers should patronize your brand or why it’s spectacular.

Unlike a fine print, a “distinguishing” post will make the publicity worthwhile. It'll be a clear call to action to potential customers out there on why you are unique and why they should pick you. Therefore, whenever you are offered publicity or exposure for your free work, be inquisitive about how it will help you and what you have to gain realistically since most people are usually vague about it. This way, you'll know if your volunteering is worthwhile.

2.When you stand to gain real-life experience

Getting some work experience might help you get a job. Working for free may be a constructive step, whether it's working as an assistant under people in already established businesses in your proposed field to establish a name or speaking to audiences to obtain paid speaking engagements down the line. You can start charging for your services once you've gained more experience.

However, there should be a time limit on how long you intend to work for free. For example, you have a hobby, not a business, if you're still working for free after numerous gigs or years. Therefore, think about what you want to get from the free work.

It's also crucial that you avoid coming out as desperate. Making random phone calls to people to offer your services for free might backfire. Organizations may not take you seriously if you don't place a price tag on your effort.

3.If it's a cause you are championing.

There are situations when working for free is more about giving than gaining, especially when it is for a cause you are championing. However, note that you shouldn't expect your voluntary effort to launch your career.

Commit to devote a certain amount of time and stick to it. Whether you decide to volunteer an hour per week or write a blog post about a topic once a month, setting a specific limit can keep you from going overboard.

4.When it’ll be a boost to your resume

Some volunteer activities might help you build a stronger resume. If you're just starting your career, affiliating yourself with high-profile individuals or organizations is worthwhile since you may develop a reputation that may help you find more profitable positions in the future. In addition, it seems more impressive to declare you've worked for or with them than to say you've only ever produced stuff on your own.