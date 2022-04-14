What you should know about E-Naira platform and cloud computing technology

2. Electronic Funds Transfer below N5,000 is charged N10; N5,001 - N50,000 is charged N25 and for above N50,000, a N50 charge is associated.

3. Phone numbers without verified National Identification Number (Tier 0) will have a daily transaction limit of N20,000, while the maximum that the account can hold is N120,000.

4. For phone numbers with verified NIN or Tier 1, CBN said they have a daily transaction cap of N50,000 and a maximum balance of N300,000.

5. Tie Two accounts will have access to a daily transaction of N200,000 while N500,000 is the maximum balance that can be held.

6. The Tier 3 account holder can transact a maximum of N1m daily, while the maximum balance it can hold in N5m.

7. Merchant account have access to unlimited transaction. Merchants are duly accredited individuals and non-individual (corporates) authorized to conduct business in Nigeria.

8. eNaira Merchant speed wallets shall be used solely for receiving and making eNaira payments for goods and services.

9. Financial institutions were expected to maintain one treasury eNaira wallet to warehouse eNaira received from the CBN eNaira stock wallet.

10. Financial Institutions (FI) may create eNaira sub-treasury wallets for branches tied to it and fund them from its single eNaira treasury wallet with the CBN and FI may create eNaira branch sub-wallets for its branches.

10. To ensure security of funds, the eNaira has two-factor authentication and other measures" Punch Newspaper

Cloud computing has conquered the corporate world BI Africa

Secondly, Cloud Computing Technology is the future of Information Technology. Right now, we have 3 major cloud computing providers in the world, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform(GCP).

Amazon Web Services is the most popular and number one cloud provider for many international organizations. AWS is likely to open data centres, we call them Availability Zones (AZs) as a cloud practitioner in West Africa and abundant job opportunities for applicants with AWS certifications, not university degrees.

Let me shock you, if you are certified and can perform very well during the job interviews, you will surely collect life-changing salaries. For example in UK, you can be collecting about #700 pounds per day as a qualified Cloud Architect. You will focus more on designing and deploying cloud applications for organizations and companies plus cyber security skills.

In the whole of Africa, only South Africa has one AZ, nothing in West Africa as of today but AWS is ready to open more data centres in Africa for their customers in this year.