What you need to know about the new UBA mobile app

As an overview, the new app assumes the role of a Personal Financial Manager and allows you plan your budget and finances better while allowing customers view their expenses according to various categories. It creates behavioral insight for customers.

In addition to being able to manage multiple accounts under different account categories, customers can schedule bills to be paid at a later date or to be paid immediately; save for goals in a target-oriented manner; and set an account spending limit; as well as the regular bank app features such as make transfers and top-up airtime.

An important feature in the new app gives is the privacy feature, when you wave over your phone sensor when the app is open, your account balance is hidden. This is such a great shortcut to have especially in emergencies.

The app operates in the 20 countries of UBA's operation making it possible to interact in multiple languages. Customers in any of these countries, including Nigeria, will find it easy to locate nearby automatic teller machines (ATMs) in addition to being able to lock, freeze, cancel and block ATM cards connected to their accounts. Cheques can also be confirmed, requested and stopped right from the app.

UBA’s loan platforms ‘Click Credit’ are available on the new app, with the option available strictly for salary earners. If an account qualifies for a loan, the customer can simply request the amount needed and click ‘Request loan’.

Whether you have an existing account with UBA or not, downloading the app - which is available for Android and iOS devices – is a good way to begin your digital banking journey which will leave you in awe and satisfied which your choice of finance management.

Every bank has a banking app now but unfortunately not all understand what their customers need. UBA has continued to innovate its digital platforms, seeing as it was the first bank in Nigeria to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into its banking services.

As recent as the mid-2020, there was an upgrade of their mobile banking app and early this year the bank released a new app with even more advanced features. I’ve been impressed with this journey and I’ll run through the new features briefly.

One of the most impressive improvements is the sleek and seamless user interface that makes the app appealing to use, with 3 different themes that you can choose from. The way it looks and flows makes you want to keep using it.

The opening page makes it easy to either register with your existing account or create a new account with the bank, if you are opening a new savings or current account you can open one with or without a BVN.

Once you’ve logged in, it is quite simple and easy to navigate (by the way it isn’t heavy to download). A new feature is the ability to block your card or request a new one based on what you need and decide what areas you want it to operate. It gives you increased control over your card transactions.

The app is now incredibly fast with a significantly reduced number of steps required to carry out transactions. You can use the app for budgeting and loan applications. You can also view your expenses according to various categories, it basically works like your very own finance manager: you can track your expenses and access your bank statement easily.

The new mobile app runs simultaneously in the 20 countries of UBA's operation, interacting in the different languages of these countries. It’s also incredibly secure and was designed with multiple-factor authentication security features making it difficult to hack. It includes a voice recognition feature for the virtually impaired.

It’s easy to tell that a lot of work went into making this app because of the many little nifty features such as the ‘wave to hide balance’ feature, low data usage, easy usability across operating systems, the blur balance feature and so much more in addition to the previous features of the banking app. It is easily one of the best banking mobile apps I’ve used, kudos to UBA. I look forward to seeing what they come up with next.

You can download the UBA new mobile app on Google PlayStore for android devices or the App Store for iOS devices.