What were the biggest scratch card wins of the 2010s?

The amount of money that can be won from a scratch card can be a relatively low amount, sometimes enough to cover the cost of the original purchase, however there are a lucky few in the world that have been able to experience some absolutely enormous wins!

These wins have been of life-changing sums of money, from people being able to win thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions!

Naturally, with the potential to do this, it is hardly a shock that these games are so popular around the world and continue to remain as favored as they are with punters across the globe. Furthermore, it is hardly a shock that there are now online scratchers that can be played, too, as developers have realized this is a game that can be played virtually, too!

Whether you play physically or virtually, players still have the opportunity to win vast sums of money, with the most recent decade proving how possible it was. The 2010s saw many winners be recorded, with a handful of them taking home some mega prize amounts!

Let’s look at some of those who were lucky to win big sums of money when playing a scratch card over the previous decade!

2016 - £4 million was won

One of the biggest prizes to have been won - and the record at the time - was in 2016 when Amadou Gillen had managed to win £4 million from one of the two scratchcards he bought whilst working. He had also managed to win from the first one that he had, although that was just a £10 reward - the cost of one of the scratches; still, he had a whole lot of luck on that particular day!

Furthermore, he opted against telling anyone at work after he won, carried out his shift, and then went home and told his family after letting the win sink in!

2016 was the year for £4 million to be won!

2016 proved to be a luck year for a few scratchcard players in the UK, as Ross Hearst had also managed to win the £4 million prize when playing the game at the beginning of the year.

It was revealed that he was not a regular player, however after being inspired by a modest win that he had received in the past, he decided to play again and it seems to have paid off in a big way!

The money came at a timely moment for him and his wife, as they were expecting their first child.

Mystery millionaires both win £4 million

One man - who remained anonymous - from Burnley was able to be the biggest UK scratchcard winner before Amadou as he picked up the £4 million in 2014. He managed to benefit from a source of being third-time lucky, as his first two were unsuccessful before the third ticket made him a multi-millionaire.

Additionally, there was a man in Poole who also wished to stay anonymous and managed to claim the huge £4 million jackpot prize from the £10 ticket.

Conclusion

As can be seen, there have been several huge winners from scratchcards just in the UK alone! Imagine how big some of the wins have been in other countries in the world!

---