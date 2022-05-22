What Nigeria must do to ensure food security

As mentioned in my previous article, this will cause the poor households to ''face a significant risk of choosing foods or consuming food below the critical level, as regards to health and survival. In the long run, this level of living will lead to malnutrition and worst-case starvation''

The ongoing violence and conflict in the country, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, has disrupted food production and supplies, with little or no access to agricultural activities to yield farm produce and limited access to adequate quantity and quality of food. More than two million IDP northern Nigerians are victims, thereby resulting in food insecurity.

Studies have shown that one of the major causes of poverty is food insecurity, economic recession, and some other economic reforms.

Food security shows the stability of a nation's food supply, access to food, and availability of food. At this level of food insecurity, creating actionable plans and strategies for food security in Nigeria is extremely important.

1) Promote small-scale farmers

Farmers play a vital role in food production. They are well knowledgeable in performing farming functions like; clearing, planting, weeding, staking, fertilizer application, harvesting, processing, storage, and marketing.

Promoting small-scale farmers will increase their productivity and income which is essential for national growth and food security.

2) Provision of equipment and technologies for processing, packaging and storage

A large quantity of food harvest has been lost to inadequate processing, lack of storage facilities and packaging especially on its trip to the consumers.

Advanced equipment and technologies are needed for food processing and storage and to enhance consumer acceptance of food because of its attractive packaging. It will go a long way in averting food spoilage and losses.

3) Proper Marketing of food products

Marketing of food products or items plays a vital role in food security. With proper marketing, consumers will choose from a variety of food products easily, which enhances market flow and income earning. An effective marketing strategy affects food production and household food security.

4) Accessible roads and easy transportation of food products to its distribution channel

In the journey of transporting food products to its channels which are retailers and consumers, transporters are most times faced with issues caused by bad roads.

With infrastructures put in place, such inconveniences will be averted and distribution channels will easily access their goods.

5) Favorable Policies

Creating and maintaining favorable policies for food producers will provide a comfortable environment to achieve goals like ensuring poverty alleviation in Nigeria through promotion of entrepreneurship.