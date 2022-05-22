RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

What Nigeria must do to ensure food security

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with more than 182 million citizens. Poverty is a major problem in many developing countries, including Nigeria.

What Nigeria must do to ensure food security
What Nigeria must do to ensure food security

The nation has a high population growth rate as well as a high poverty rate. Nigeria is currently facing a food crisis, especially among the poor.

Recommended articles

As mentioned in my previous article, this will cause the poor households to ''face a significant risk of choosing foods or consuming food below the critical level, as regards to health and survival. In the long run, this level of living will lead to malnutrition and worst-case starvation''

The ongoing violence and conflict in the country, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, has disrupted food production and supplies, with little or no access to agricultural activities to yield farm produce and limited access to adequate quantity and quality of food. More than two million IDP northern Nigerians are victims, thereby resulting in food insecurity.

Studies have shown that one of the major causes of poverty is food insecurity, economic recession, and some other economic reforms.

Food security shows the stability of a nation's food supply, access to food, and availability of food. At this level of food insecurity, creating actionable plans and strategies for food security in Nigeria is extremely important.

1) Promote small-scale farmers

Farmers play a vital role in food production. They are well knowledgeable in performing farming functions like; clearing, planting, weeding, staking, fertilizer application, harvesting, processing, storage, and marketing.

Promoting small-scale farmers will increase their productivity and income which is essential for national growth and food security.

2) Provision of equipment and technologies for processing, packaging and storage

A large quantity of food harvest has been lost to inadequate processing, lack of storage facilities and packaging especially on its trip to the consumers.

Advanced equipment and technologies are needed for food processing and storage and to enhance consumer acceptance of food because of its attractive packaging. It will go a long way in averting food spoilage and losses.

3) Proper Marketing of food products

Marketing of food products or items plays a vital role in food security. With proper marketing, consumers will choose from a variety of food products easily, which enhances market flow and income earning. An effective marketing strategy affects food production and household food security.

4) Accessible roads and easy transportation of food products to its distribution channel

In the journey of transporting food products to its channels which are retailers and consumers, transporters are most times faced with issues caused by bad roads.

With infrastructures put in place, such inconveniences will be averted and distribution channels will easily access their goods.

5) Favorable Policies

Creating and maintaining favorable policies for food producers will provide a comfortable environment to achieve goals like ensuring poverty alleviation in Nigeria through promotion of entrepreneurship.

These policies should also encourage the training and empowerment of Nigerians, especially the youths, on the goodness of engaging in agricultural activities such as crop production, food processing, and entrepreneurship. It will result in mass agricultural production, creation of jobs and reduce poverty rate.

Authors:

Ekong John Akwa Ekong John Akwa I am Ekong John Akwa, I have keen interest in Agricultural business. I’m a writer, health enthusiast, content creator, a risk manager, personal finance advocate, life lesson preacher and a family advocate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this Blood Sisters quiz

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this "Blood Sisters" quiz

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

Lagos NURTW Caretaker Chairman accuses MC Oluomo of snatching his wife

Lagos NURTW Caretaker Chairman accuses MC Oluomo of snatching his wife

Trending

9 most expensive African countries to rent a one bedroom apartment, based on property price to income ratio

9 most expensive African countries to rent property

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2022

Happy woman (African Liberty)

Here are the top 10 cities in Africa where the most rich people live

Mapped: The Top 6 wealthiest cities in Africa

These 6 countries have the highest unemployment rates in Africa

6 African countries with the highest unemployment rates