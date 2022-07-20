What is NFT?

Further More, NFTs( non-fungible tokens) unique data makes it easy to verify and validate their ownership and the transfer of tokens between owners.

Where can I buy NFT safely?

The OpenSea market place facilitate a wide range of Non Fungible Tokes for sale and supports more than 150 payment tokens. Thus, it ideal for beginners.

Creating an OpenSea account is free too, and you can buy, sell, and make NFTs.

How can I purchase NFT?

1. Open an exchange account and crypto wallet. Open a crypto exchange account.

2. Buy Ethereum (ETH).

3. Transfer Ethereum into a crypto wallet.

4. Connect your crypto wallet to the NFT marketplace.

5. Buy NFT.

Pulse Nigeria

Why would you buy an NFT?

NFT or non-fungible token, gives intellectual right to his/her unique token (Artwork) Just like the HODLNFTCOMMUNITY tokens which gives the owners intellectual right to the token and also provide it’s owners with different digital services which includes

S.E.O ( search engine optimization) services valid for two years Leads Generation valid for two years Instagram post promotions for 2years Creative Content idea creation A Unique Token with flexible resale value

To view HODLNFTCOMMUNITY ArtWork or purchase one of the NFT’s visit https://opensea.io/collection/hodl-nft-community-collection/ to browse through the collection and join discord to get whitelisted before september 25th 2022.

To get whitelisted, visit https://discord.gg/RpJJbemFrz afterwards complete your verification then visit the ‘wallet-addresses’ channel on the discord server and follow the instructions to jion the whitelist against the sale

HODL NFT COMMUNITY

How do you Activate HODLNFTCOMMUNITY Token after purchase?

After joining the whitelist a unique Email Address login would be provided to you for communication afterwards your bussiness information and details would be provided for development.

Remember Non-fungible tokens, are digital tokens stored on the blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies, where each coin is the same that is there’s no reason to prefer one particular Bitcoin over another, each Token is unique and can be sold as a way to prove ownership over some sort of digital file.

---