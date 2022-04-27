We’ve paid N3.5trn taxes, levies to government since inception – MTN

Toriola said that MTN had enabled broad socio-economic development by creating values for shareholders, with over N2.5 trillion dividends paid since inception.

The CEO, who assured that shareholders would be smiling to the bank, said that more than 30 million Nigerians had benefited from N28 billion investments through MTN Foundation.

According to him, MTN is a community that connects to the society and is truly committed to showcasing and developing the boundless talents of the people.

“MTN has been enabling broad socio-economic development by supporting financial infrastructure through over 174,500 ATMs and POS for electronic payments, while it has also created alternative payment channels to 9.4 million active customers.

“It has equally provided high-capacity internet for over 160 public and private universities, polytechnics and colleges,” he said.

According to Toriola, MTN has committed N28 billion, through Yello Jppe Initiative, to support broad base of stakeholders.