RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

We've delivered on projects Buhari assigned to us - Petroleum Minister

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources says it has delivered on all priority project areas assigned to the ministry by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva. [Twitter/@FMPRng]
Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva. [Twitter/@FMPRng]

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, said this at a Town Hall meeting with the management and staff of the ministry in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Sylva, in a statement on Friday by Mr Enefaa Bob-Manuel, Director, Information of the ministry said among other deliveries it had ensured the commencement of renovation works on the refineries through the NNPC Ltd.

The minister said it had also ensured the commencement of Train Seven Project, driving the gas revolution and the passage of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) coupled with its signing into the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He said that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Midstream/Downstream Regulatory Authority were institutions established on the back of the PIA.

“Today, what we are doing is working out additional mandates, and I can assure you that in the next one and half years available to us, we will be able to deliver on additional mandates we have devised for ourselves,” he said.

He said the Year 2022 promised to be very eventful because there was going to be a lot of work.

Sylva added that it was not a year to embark on new projects, rather the beginning of a winding down period.

He said that the main concern this year was to complete all the programmes that had been initiated.

The minister, while stating that the PIA implementation has commenced and was fully on course added that it had 12 months to complete its work while the process of implementation would wind down around September 2022.

On Auto Gas, he affirmed that the programme had commenced and would be brought into completion in 2022.

He added that the rehabilitation of refineries had commenced and some aspects of the rehabilitation would be brought to completion this year.

In a remark, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, described the Town Hall meeting as a milestone.

Sani-Gwarzo also commended the minister for championing the struggles that birthed the PIA after being in the doldrums for 20 years.

In an address, the Director, Human Resources Management of the Ministry, Dr Famous Eseduwo, praised the minister for responding brilliantly to the advance issues of oil and gas in Nigeria and the world at large.

Eseduwo assured Sylva the ministry’s backing and support to achieve the set goals of the sector.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ranked: Top 10 best airlines in Africa

Ranked: Top 10 best airlines in Africa

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu excited to join struggling Watford

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu excited to join struggling Watford

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' R16 AFCON2021 tie vs Tunisia

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' R16 AFCON2021 tie vs Tunisia

How to have s*x: Ladies, 5 things you shouldn't do in bed

How to have s*x: Ladies, 5 things you shouldn't do in bed

Mercy Aigbe says new husband Adeoti and estranged husband Lanre Gentry are not friends

Mercy Aigbe says new husband Adeoti and estranged husband Lanre Gentry are not friends

2021 FIFA BEST Awards live: Robert Lewandowski beats Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah to the ultimate prize

2021 FIFA BEST Awards live: Robert Lewandowski beats Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah to the ultimate prize

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

5 African countries that are the hardest for Nigerians to get into

Trending

Ranked: Top 10 best airlines in Africa

Ethiopian Airlines

IHS Towers just spent $315 million to acquire tower assets in Brazil

IHS Towers just spent $315 million to acquire tower assets in Brazil

Dangote maintains rank as Forbes’ richest man in Africa

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Africa led blockchain ecosystem, Bantu, begins its global expansion phase

L-R; Ernest Mbenkum (Founder and CEO of BBF), Victor Akoma-Philips (Cofounder and COO of BBF) sharing the 2022 Bantu Xpansion plan with the community.