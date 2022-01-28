We've delivered on projects Buhari assigned to us - Petroleum Minister

Sylva, in a statement on Friday by Mr Enefaa Bob-Manuel, Director, Information of the ministry said among other deliveries it had ensured the commencement of renovation works on the refineries through the NNPC Ltd.

The minister said it had also ensured the commencement of Train Seven Project, driving the gas revolution and the passage of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) coupled with its signing into the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He said that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Midstream/Downstream Regulatory Authority were institutions established on the back of the PIA.

“Today, what we are doing is working out additional mandates, and I can assure you that in the next one and half years available to us, we will be able to deliver on additional mandates we have devised for ourselves,” he said.

He said the Year 2022 promised to be very eventful because there was going to be a lot of work.

Sylva added that it was not a year to embark on new projects, rather the beginning of a winding down period.

He said that the main concern this year was to complete all the programmes that had been initiated.

The minister, while stating that the PIA implementation has commenced and was fully on course added that it had 12 months to complete its work while the process of implementation would wind down around September 2022.

On Auto Gas, he affirmed that the programme had commenced and would be brought into completion in 2022.

He added that the rehabilitation of refineries had commenced and some aspects of the rehabilitation would be brought to completion this year.

In a remark, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, described the Town Hall meeting as a milestone.

Sani-Gwarzo also commended the minister for championing the struggles that birthed the PIA after being in the doldrums for 20 years.

In an address, the Director, Human Resources Management of the Ministry, Dr Famous Eseduwo, praised the minister for responding brilliantly to the advance issues of oil and gas in Nigeria and the world at large.