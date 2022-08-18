We're poised for economic growth, global competitiveness - CAC boss

The statement quoted Abubakar as saying this when he received Mr Mounir Haliru Gwarzo, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Media Trust Ltd., who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Abubakar said that the reform initiatives implemented by the commission was to enhance the ease of doing business.

He said that the registration of companies was made open to the public through the provision of an end-to-end electronic solution in line with global best practices.

Responding to the controversy that had earlier surrounded the implementation of the CAMA, 2020, Abubakar said that the misrepresentation was due to the activities of people without knowledge of the new law.

He explained that the law was tailored in line with global best practices, adding that the 2021 Regulations made pursuant to the CAMA,2020 had adequately addressed the concerns of all denominations.

Abubakar used the forum to laud Media Trust for acknowledging the recent successes recorded by the commision and also congratulated Gwarzo on his appointment.

He described the appointment as well deserved considering his vast experience in both public and private sectors of the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN). reports that Gwarzo was a former Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commision.

Earlier, Mounir Gwarzo said that CAC was the only government agency operating a fully digitised self-service portal and urged it to sustain the tempo.

He expressed optimism that CAC would soon become a world-class companies registry.