We’re not broke, BRT operator replies diesel supplier

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Seapro Energy Ltd, according to a newspaper’s report on Tuesday had filed a winding-up petition on grounds of insolvency against the BRT operator.

The diesel supplier, in the petition to the Federal High Court, Lagos, through its counsel, Tochukwu Onyiuke, prayed the court to declare Primero insolvent and wind it up on grounds that the respondent’s liabilities owed to the petitioner and other creditors were in excess of its assets.

The petitioner was seeking for an order of the court directing the liquidator to pay petitioner the total outstanding debt of N166, 407, 768 from the respondent’s assets.

Reacting, Tinubu said in a statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in The Guardian newspaper of today, Tuesday, `June 29, 2021 titled: Firm seeks wind-up of BRT Transport over alleged insolvency by Seapro Energy Limited.

“We will like to put the record straight.

“The publication does not in any way reflect the reality of the matter. We think there is a misconception here and a lacuna between the two parties.

“The company is not insolvent. We are working with the aggrieved diesel supplier to address their grievance,” he said.