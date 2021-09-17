'We will track you,' CBN Governor Emefiele accuses AbokiFX founder of sabotaging economy

The 60-year-old said at a media briefing on Friday, September 17, 2021 that the platform is sabotaging the Nigerian economy by publishing speculative black market rates.

He noted that previous attempts to engage Adedotun to understand his model and how he arrives at advertising rates have been unsuccessful.

Emefiele said, "We found him as a Nigerian who lives in England, and conducts this nefarious and criminal activity on our economy.

"It is an economic sabotage and we'll pursue him wherever he is. We will report him to international security agencies.

"We'll track him, Mr Oniwinde, we'll find you, because we cannot allow you to continue to conduct an illegal activity that kills our economy."