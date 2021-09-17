RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

'We will track you,' CBN Governor Emefiele accuses AbokiFX founder of sabotaging economy

Samson Toromade

Emefiele says AbokiFX has been under CBN observation for the past two and a half years

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [Reuters]
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [Reuters]

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has vowed to track down and find Oniwinde Adedotun, the founder of a popular online platform that publishes live foreign exchange rates.

The 60-year-old said at a media briefing on Friday, September 17, 2021 that the platform is sabotaging the Nigerian economy by publishing speculative black market rates.

He noted that previous attempts to engage Adedotun to understand his model and how he arrives at advertising rates have been unsuccessful.

Emefiele said, "We found him as a Nigerian who lives in England, and conducts this nefarious and criminal activity on our economy.

"It is an economic sabotage and we'll pursue him wherever he is. We will report him to international security agencies.

"We'll track him, Mr Oniwinde, we'll find you, because we cannot allow you to continue to conduct an illegal activity that kills our economy."

The CBN boss said AbokiFX has been under observation for the past two and a half years, and that Nigeria plans to go to the United Kingdom to conduct further investigations.

