Ways to increase your website’s conversion rate

Why does conversion rate matter?

Conversion rates can make or break your business and website because they measure the likelihood of a visitor becoming a customer. A high conversion rate means you're doing something right - your website is easy to use, the design is effective, and the content provides what users are looking for. Conversely, a low conversion rate may indicate that there's a problem with one or more of these factors.

Ways to improve your website's conversion rate

The following are ways to increase your website's conversion:

Add social proof

Customers have a hard time trusting new brands, especially if they're selling expensive products. Did you know that 92% of customers are hesitant to make a purchase if there are no customer reviews, and 97% think customer reviews influence their purchasing decision?

Adding social proof increases their trust and shows customers that your product is reliable and effective for them. Social proof can come in various forms, from customer reviews to social media shares about the brand.

2.Make your forms as short as possible.

The longer the form, the less likely people are to complete it. According to a study by HubSpot, conversion rates decrease by almost 50% when more than three fields are added to an opt-in form.

3.Pay attention to your headlines.

Your headline is likely the single most significant aspect of your landing page. Before deciding on the best one, brainstorm at least ten ideas.

4.Use urgency tactics

Many people want what they can't have, so create a sense of urgency on your page. For example, it could be a time-limited offer or free shipping for orders of specific criteria placed within the next 24 hours.

5.Test different elements

Constantly A/B test your website to see what works best for you. For example, try different headlines, images, and forms to see what drives the most conversions.

7.Make it easy for visitors to buy

When a person visits your site, you want them to be able to buy your product or service immediately. So include a prominently placed buy button and make the checkout process as easy as possible.

8.Make it relatively easy for visitors to learn more.