RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ways to determine whether or not your blog is successful

Authors:

James Olaitan

It is becoming more and more challenging to stand out from the crowd in today's society as many companies compete for customer attention in a "noisy" digital world.

Ways to determine whether or not your blog is successful
Ways to determine whether or not your blog is successful

As a result, many business owners use blogs as a marketing strategy to compete with other businesses. With a blog, you can reach potential customers searching for content related to your industry or niche market. However, creating an effective marketing strategy takes time and effort - so how do you know if your efforts are paying off? In this post, we will briefly consider three ways to measure whether or not your blog is successful!

Recommended articles

Website traffic

The first way to measure the success of your blog is to look at your website traffic. If you are getting an increase in website visits, it means people are finding your content interesting and valuable. To track website traffic, you can use a tool like Google Analytics. This will allow you to see where your visitors are coming from, how much time they spend on your website, and the pages they are visiting.

Social media shares

Another way to measure the success of your blog is to look at the number of social media shares that your content receives. If you are seeing an increase in social media shares, it means that people are liking and sharing your content with their friends and followers. You can also use Google Analytics to track social media shares. This will allow you to see your most popular posts on each social network, how many people interact with the content (likes & comments), and where those visitors came from before sharing.

Social engagement

Social engagement is one of the most potent ways to measure whether or not your blog is successful. If you are seeing an increase in social engagement (likes, comments, shares), it means that people are interacting with your content and finding it valuable. You can track social media engagement using Google Analytics or a tool like Hootsuite. This will allow you to see how many people interact with your content and their respective regions.

In blogging, there is a profusion of metrics you can use to determine whether or not your blog is successful. Of course, you may already be tracking website traffic and social media shares, but what about the other ways? Take time this week to track all of these aspects of how well your business blog has performed over the past month to create a complete picture of the success you are seeing!

Authors:

James Olaitan James Olaitan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan: 3 worrying signs for the Super Eagles despite comfortable win

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan: 3 worrying signs for the Super Eagles despite comfortable win

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

Parallel Universe: Kylian Mbappe, Bukayo Saka among 10 Stars that could be playing at the AFCON

Parallel Universe: Kylian Mbappe, Bukayo Saka among 10 Stars that could be playing at the AFCON

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young N57B in divorce settlement

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young N57B in divorce settlement

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

Burna Boy quashes beef with Davido

'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent

'Shut up your mouth' - Eedris Abdulkareem drags Charly Boy over 2004 incident with 50 Cent

AFCON 2021: 5 things about first Female referee Salima Mukansanga

AFCON 2021: 5 things about first Female referee Salima Mukansanga

Trending

5 vocational skills you can acquire within 5 months

#SkilledYouthByPulse : Mastering an in-demand vocational skill is an important step to entrepreneurship. (Thyssenkrupp)

NGX extends losing streak by N81bn on sustained profit taking

Nigeria Stock Exchange

How I made over 7 million naira last year working in UK company from Nigeria

How I made over 7 million Naira last year working in UK company from Nigeria

Increasing social media engagement

Increasing social media engagement