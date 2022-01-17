Ways to determine whether or not your blog is successful

Website traffic

The first way to measure the success of your blog is to look at your website traffic. If you are getting an increase in website visits, it means people are finding your content interesting and valuable. To track website traffic, you can use a tool like Google Analytics. This will allow you to see where your visitors are coming from, how much time they spend on your website, and the pages they are visiting.

Social media shares

Another way to measure the success of your blog is to look at the number of social media shares that your content receives. If you are seeing an increase in social media shares, it means that people are liking and sharing your content with their friends and followers. You can also use Google Analytics to track social media shares. This will allow you to see your most popular posts on each social network, how many people interact with the content (likes & comments), and where those visitors came from before sharing.

Social engagement

Social engagement is one of the most potent ways to measure whether or not your blog is successful. If you are seeing an increase in social engagement (likes, comments, shares), it means that people are interacting with your content and finding it valuable. You can track social media engagement using Google Analytics or a tool like Hootsuite. This will allow you to see how many people interact with your content and their respective regions.