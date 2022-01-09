RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Ways to build customer loyalty

Authors:

James Olaitan

Getting a customer to patronize you more frequently is undoubtedly very exciting.

But, on the other hand, many organizations make the error of disregarding their existing clients and concentrating their marketing efforts on recruitment rather than customer retention.

As a marketer, you must grasp the value of client retention because practically every business hinge around its customers. Focusing on clients and increasing your customer base and hence your business's popularity is the foundation of growing a business. However, you must first understand your consumer and their wants to increase your customer retention skills. Below are a few ways to build customer loyalty.

  • Build a personal relationship

Many customers respect the quality of your service as much as the quality of your goods. Therefore, make your company a welcoming and accommodating partner in the eyes of your clients. Coupons, special deals, thank you notes, and sneak-peeks are all great ways to show your appreciation. To show them that you value them and their opinions, invite them to forums or ask for comments. A good personal relationship with customers makes the business interactions have better chances of success.

  • Flexibility

Customers are the lifeblood of any firm. Your brand or business won't earn any revenue without them, making them the most significant determinant of a company's success. Keeping this in mind, your company or brand must adapt to your client's demands and desires.

Any feedback that your customers may provide you should always be accepted. Whatever your customers have to say about your products or services is vital data to better your own company. Be willing to change your ways in response to new suggestions from your customers.

  •  Communication

It is vital to keep in touch with your customers, especially when trying to retain them. Frequent contact removes post-purchase doubts, increases trust, and encourages the buyer to return.

  • Accept responsibility

The brand of your firm is only as good as its reputation. So when challenges arise, own your mistakes and apologize if necessary. It also shows clients that you're willing to fix broken processes and avoid mistakes in the future.

  • Giveaways

Customers, like everyone else, enjoy surprises! Surprises are a terrific way to keep your consumers happy, if not make them want to come back for more. Giving away free stuff and other added perks will set your company apart from the competition. Freebies aren't the only way to delight your customers, but they do work. Giving your consumers discounts on their birthdays or anniversaries will only help your brand gain a stronger position in their minds.

