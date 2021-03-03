That’s how the gaming industry stays on top. It also makes sure to adopt new kinds of technology to better satisfy the needs of gamers. VR technology is quite popular today and there are several such titles. Also, gaming smartphones have emerged which take the mobile gaming industry to the next level.

Bitcoin is another trend that’s incorporated by the gaming industry. Although, it’s a viable payment method, it’s also an inspiration to many game developers. In other words, they have developed several Bitcoin titles that expand the industry’s market in a new direction.

These titles are similar to games so far since they don’t belong to a new genre and adopt old and familiar ones. So, you’ll see trading card games and matching games are synonymous with Bitcoin titles. In that regard, if you’re looking to try out some Bitcoin games, then you can take a look at these suggestions:

Bitcoin Hero

Suppose you’re new on the Bitcoin trading scene and you need some practice. Bitcoin Hero can help you out. That’s because it’s a game that simulates trading Bitcoin. This means you’ll get virtual currency to trade with and a virtual market with real-time prices. The other players will serve as your competition. Moreover, you’ll get some tools to analyze the market.

In short, you’ll get enough practice to have the basic skills that you can improve further when you start trading for real. But that can be quite tricky and you might make mistakes that will result in loss of profit. That’s why you can rely on trading platforms.

You’ll come across lots of such platforms, among which is the Bitcoin Power platform. This platform is based on an advanced algorithm that does the trading for you. Naturally, you’ll need to make an account to use the platform’s services and you’ll also need to deposit a small amount that will serve as your starting budget.

Then you’ll need to go over some tutorials and a demo lesson to better understand the settings. Once that’s done you can go live with the platform and test it out. Afterward, you can adjust the settings and increase your budget.

Splinterlands

Unlike the previous entry, this is a trading card Bitcoin game. You’ll get lots of cards that come from different factions and lots of opponents to duel. Once you defeat them, you’ll get the next bunch, but you’ll have a much better deck with each victory. Also, you can use Bitcoin to buy cards and other collectibles that will give you the upper hand when you’re facing your next opponent.

Merge Cats

Merge Cats is a simple game to understand since it’s a Bitcoin matching game. You’ll get cats in all shapes and sizes and your job is to merge them. Merging the right ones will result in points and the more you have the better off you’ll be. Merge Cats also offers some daily challenges, and if you complete them, then you’ll get some interesting prizes. The prizes come in various amounts of Bitcoin so this game can serve as entertainment and as an additional Bitcoin source.

Conclusion

The gaming industry is all about moving forward, which you can just by looking at statistics of its value. Its value increases because it tracks trends and implements them. That’s why Bitcoin will have an even bigger impact on the industry in the future as it grows more popular.

*This is a featured post.