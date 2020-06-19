Always a beautiful sight, right? Thousands of doctors, lawyers, lecturer and professionals all over Nigeria have similar stories.

What this means is each time you patronize a small business, you are positively impacting more lives than you know. But we are in very unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of these small businesses have been hit pretty hard. How do they get back on their feet? We have some exciting news for you! Pull up a chair!

Want to elevate your business? Here is how!

Knowing how SMEs are struggling through this period, Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has launched its new “Where You Shop Matters’ initiative that aims to support and enable entrepreneurs in Nigeria, while encouraging consumers to support small businesses by shopping local! The initiative will help support small businesses through the Visa Small Business Hub, a merchant platform that provides tools and information on how to start, run and grow small businesses.

So do you or anyone you know own a small business? Then head on to www.visa.com.ng and click on the ‘learn more’ button on the home page. You won’t regret it!

