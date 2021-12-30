Wakanow rewards customers at the maiden edition of her customer appreciation dinner

The amazing night of celebrating exceptional customers brought together customers, travel enthusiasts, and airline partners cut across the aviation industry.

Pulse Nigeria

In his welcome address at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, said, “This event is part of the Company's effort to strengthen relationships with existing customers and show appreciation for their long-term partnership with Wakanow. We are grateful to all our partners and staff for making the year an eventful one. With over a decade in the industry, the company has been able to grow a set of loyal customers who have made the brand stand tall in the aviation industry.”

Pulse Nigeria

According to him, “We want to use this opportunity to thank everyone that has come a long way with us and reaffirm our commitment to giving more value to our customers and partners. All our customers have shown commitment based on the trust they repose in our services within the travel industry. I will like to also appreciate all members of staff who have continued to delight our customers. There can be no Wakanow without you.”

Pulse Nigeria

Mr. Adedeji said looking into the future, the company will transform into a travel-tech company that will provide technological solutions for the industry. This is another way of ensuring that customers get optimal service from us and we keep winning in the industry across the globe. We will also open new offices across the country so that we become more accessible for our customers.

Pulse Nigeria

Customers were rewarded with various gifts at the black-tie event, some of the winners won tickets to any destination of choice, these include Opeyemi Bada won Turkish Airlines ticket; Elijah Obafemi Nakpodia, Air France KLM ticket; Omotayo Saba, Air Côte D’Ivoire ticket; Adedeji Ashiru, Lufthansa ticket; Abiodun Adegoke and Kogbe Oluwafisayomi won Kenya Airways tickets respectively.

Pulse Nigeria

Others who were also rewarded include the highest selling affiliate- Ifeanyi Nwankwo of Captains Travel Agency with a Business Class Ticket to anywhere in the world; top customer- Bright Afiwerie with a Business Class ticket; Philip Osadebe got an all-expense-paid trip to Egypt and Wonuola Olatunde Lamidi won a United Airlines flight ticket to the United States of America amongst many other rewards.

Pulse Nigeria

The audience wined and dined while award winning artist, Chike was on the bandstand.

Wakanow is an online travel agency with extensive offline presence with over 30 travel centers across Nigeria, Ghana, and Dubai. The company meets customers’ needs across multiple touchpoints and has continued to expand its product portfolio & service offering as the company aims to become an indispensable and trusted travel companion with exciting travel deals, packages, and services that are not obtainable elsewhere.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

----