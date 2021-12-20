RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Virtual networking mistakes you must avoid

James Olaitan

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual networking has grown in popularity like never before, and it's never been more pivotal to make the proper connection. After all, developing a solid network is crucial for your career, whether you're just starting or are a seasoned veteran.

In addition to having a robust professional network to rely on to mentor you or help you get your next job, connections with people are vital for our entire health and well-being.

Keeping the above in mind, read on to find out which virtual networking habits you should keep away from if you want to give yourself the most outstanding experience possible:

  1. Sending a LinkedIn connect request without a proper message

Just because you are in the same field as someone doesn't mean you can send a connection request on LinkedIn without first interacting with them or sending them a message.

Furthermore, instead of sending a broad message like "Hey Smith, I'm also in this field and would love to connect so we can chat more," spell out your objectives and specific inquiries ahead of time, along with opportunities for connecting further.

Put yourself in the shoes of the other person for a moment. Which request would you prefer to receive from someone you’ve barely interacted with or don’t even know at all?

A more custom message like "Hi, my name is Max, and I listened to your podcast episode on ABC. It was a fabulous presentation. If you have time, I would like to ask a few follow-ups questions" will make the cut.

The message gives the recipient a chance to know who you are and establishes a common ground for further conversation.

2.Dressing too casually in virtual meetings

In a physical room, how would you dress for a meeting? Of course, it has to do with the type of meeting you're attending and the industry you work in, but you're unlikely to show up looking untidy and shabbily dressed. Instead, you'd like to create a positive first impression.

Virtual meetings follow the same logic. People can see you, even if it's over a video, and they'll still assess you based on how you look, so make sure you look the part from the time you walk into the meeting.

3.Cold emailing without prior engagement

Cold pitching works the same way in person as it does online. People will not be interested if you jump right into a conversation where you attempt to build a social connection or sell them anything.

You must have a solid foundation to build a meaningful relationship with a new contact.

Before sending an email to someone you haven't met before, look through your network to see if you have any shared connection who could create an introduction (a reason why maintaining relationships with your existing network is essential).

If you don't know anyone, try to connect with the new contact in a low-touch manner to create common ground. Look at what the person has posted on social media and give a thoughtful comment to start a dialogue. From there, you can attempt to cold mail them.

James Olaitan

