Now in its 7th edition, Vantage Forum will host renowned Economist, and CEO, Financial Derivatives, Bismarck Rewane; Digital Empowerment, Advocate and Director, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan; and Global Influence Consultant, Kunle Soriyan.

They will be joined by Head Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC, Funke Amobi; Senior HR Executive, Globacom, Yemi Faseun; CEO, Vantage Coaching & Consulting Services, Chinyere Almona; and Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church and Chief Host of the Vantage Forum, Godman Akinlabi.

These business, economic, and social thought leaders will share ideas on how to navigate through the uncertainties of the present times and build lasting businesses.

“As a church, we organise learning and human capital development opportunities such as the Vantage Forum because we believe we have a role to empower people with the requisite skills and expertise required to excel in various endeavours. Our vision at The Elevation church is to make greatness common and vantage forum is one of the platforms we deploy to actualise that vision,” said Godman Akinlabi, Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church.

Themed ‘Built to Last: Navigating Uncertainties’, Vantage Forum 2021 aims to resource and equip entrepreneurs and C-suite executives to building lasting businesses and navigate unprecedented terrains through strategic insights on economic trends, government policies, and other crucial aspects of running successful businesses in today’s world.

Vintage Forinsightsum 2021: The elevation Church set to equip entrepreneurs with business

In 2021, Vantage Forum will be solely virtual for the first time, in adapting to the realities of the ongoing pandemic.

Previous editions of the Vantage Forum featured eminent personalities in the business space, including the MD of Access Bank PLC, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; MD, ARM- Harith Infrastructure Investments Ltd, Opuiyo Oforiokuma; MD/CEO - African Operations, Inlaks Limited, Femi Adeoti; Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika; and MD of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, amongst others.

To attend Vantage Forum 2021, visit The Elevation Church’s website via elevationng.org/vantageforum to register. An e-mail will be sent to you containing a Zoom link to join the conference.

Registration for Vantage Forum is free but mandatory for attendance.

*This is a featured post.