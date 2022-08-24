RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Unlimint launches Banking as a Service API Solution

#FeatureByUnlimint - The new product, Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC), is a one-stop banking, card issuing and processing solution

Global fintech Unlimint, has today announced the launch of its Banking as a Service (BaaS) product, Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC), a one-stop payment accounts and card issuing and processing solution. The new offering allows companies globally to launch and embed digital payment products for their customers based in the EEA, UK, and LATAM. Unlimint is an award-winning global fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe, operating from five continents.

Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC) is a flexible, white-label solution with software and licenses for a boutique approach. It enables clients to customize and embed payment solutions directly into their own platforms without the need to build complicated payment systems, overcome regulatory obstacles or manage the complexities and difficulties of payment network membership.

The BaaS product also offers crypto to fiat conversion and over 150 APIs that enable clients to customise all elements of their programme. In addition to this, UBC provides businesses globally the ability to accelerate their geographic footprints in existing and new market verticals in Europe, UK, and LATAM. High-growth markets, like next-generation banking, and fintechs can unlock borderless accounts and payments with UBC’s physical and virtual debit card API solutions. UBC provides an end-to-end offering that can seamlessly integrate banking and payment services via a single account: BaaS, corporate accounts, acquiring, and crypto, all under one roof.

Fintech has been growing consistently over the past few years and companies are more aware of how important it is to offer a variety of payment solutions to clients. KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech report revealed that fintech investments in 2021 recorded $210 billion USD. According to Finastra’s Banking as a Service Outlook 2022 report, almost 85 percent of respondents are already implementing or planning to implement BaaS over the next 12 to 18 months.

Commenting on the launch of UBC, Jovi Overo, Managing Director BaaS at Unlimint, said:

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our innovative new solution UBC, Banking as a Service API Platform. With UBC’s powerful, real-time, cloud-based platform, businesses get a complete toolkit that gives them the flexibility and control they need to build new financial products quickly and efficiently. Companies can retain their global, high-value customers and expand their services into Europe, the UK, and LATAM, providing market-leading digital payment capabilities that place them ahead of competitors. We will continue to implement new trends into our solution to offer a truly innovative global BaaS offering.”

