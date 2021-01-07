The Developer Placement Programme is a 3-month programme designed to upskill 100 software developers in Nigeria through hands-on work experience and to inadvertently provide digital enablement to selected SMEs seeking to launch social impact products.

In line with UK-Nigeria Tech Hub’s commitment to accelerate the growth and development of the technology sector in the country, this programme serves as an opportunity for graduate developers to gain entrepreneurial and industry experience while serving as top-level tech talent for businesses.

According to Honey Ogundeyi, Country Director of the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, the Developer Placement Programme is an opportunity to boost the growth of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, promote innovation and strengthen Nigeria's digital economy. It will also support gender inclusion by promoting female participation in tech.

The founder and CEO of Decagon Institute, Chika Nwobi, stated that the programme is an exciting opportunity to build up the value chain for software engineers in Nigeria.

Interested developers and SMEs seeking to be a part of this programme are advised to do so here.

About the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub

The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub has been established as part of the UK’s Digital Access Programme (DAP), a UK Government Prosperity Fund initiative. The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub aims to develop a stronger Nigerian digital ecosystem through the development of skills, entrepreneurship and business partnerships.

About Decagon

Decagon is a software engineering institute ushering in a new phase of tech-powered growth and prosperity in Nigeria by training and deploying an army of leader-developers. Decagon has a ten-year mission to make Nigeria a globally-envied hub for software engineering talent.

Learn more about Decagon’s software engineering training here

