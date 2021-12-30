Uber starts charging Nigerian customers new 3% booking fee in January

The company said in an email to customers that the fee will be introduced on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

The introduction of the new fee is to assist with operational costs, according to the email.

"We remain committed to providing access to affordable and reliable mobility options at any time and for everyone," Uber said.

Customers will be able to see the booking fee before the start of the ride, and it will also be reflected in their receipts after the trip.

Rival company, Bolt, similarly introduced a 3% booking fee earlier in December 'to cover operational costs'.