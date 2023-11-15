ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

UBA’s $6bn partnership with AfCFTA to boost trade across Africa

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByUBA: … LCCI Lauds bank’s contribution to growth of African economies.

L-R: Head, Corporate & Other Collections, Abubakar Sanni; Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Mr Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi; President, LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, CON and Vice President, LCCI, Leye Kupoluyi, during the commemoration of Africa Day at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair, which UBA is the Headline Sponsor held in Lagos on Thursday
L-R: Head, Corporate & Other Collections, Abubakar Sanni; Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Mr Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi; President, LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, CON and Vice President, LCCI, Leye Kupoluyi, during the commemoration of Africa Day at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair, which UBA is the Headline Sponsor held in Lagos on Thursday

Recommended articles

According to the bank, it is important for Africa to be deliberate about the economic liberation drive of the continent.

UBA's Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, said this during the Africa Day celebration at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair, which was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square. UBA is the headline sponsor of the Trade fair.

Akinyemi explained that the bank’s dedication to SME’s and trade advancement across Africa is what informed its recent agreement with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, to provide financing for up to US$6bn over the next three years to eligible businesses across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT
L-R: Head, Corporate & Other Collections, Abubakar Sanni; Honorary Life Vice President, Shade Bembatoum Young; Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi; President, LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, CON; Former President, LCCI, Toki Mabogunje, Deputy President, LCCI, Knut Ulvmoen; Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo and Vice President, LCCI, Leye Kupoluyi, during the commemoration of Africa Day at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair’, which UBA is the Headline Sponsor held in Lagos on Thursday
L-R: Head, Corporate & Other Collections, Abubakar Sanni; Honorary Life Vice President, Shade Bembatoum Young; Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi; President, LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, CON; Former President, LCCI, Toki Mabogunje, Deputy President, LCCI, Knut Ulvmoen; Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo and Vice President, LCCI, Leye Kupoluyi, during the commemoration of Africa Day at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair’, which UBA is the Headline Sponsor held in Lagos on Thursday Pulse Nigeria

He said, "We signed the agreement with AfCFTA on the sidelines of the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting (AAM) which was held in Accra, Ghana.

"By this agreement, both parties are to promote the development of SMEs operating in Four sectors under the 1st phase of the partnership which are largely import dependent by providing technical and financing solutions for intra-African/domestic alternatives.

"These economic sectors are Agro-processing, Automotive, pharmaceuticals, Transport and Logistics”.

“One of the key initiatives of the AfCFTA is to improve access to finance and markets for SMEs to encourage their growth and contribution to the socio-economic development of Africa. UBA remains committed to supporting the growth/development of SMEs across Africa. This is in line with our strategic focus on the SME segment being a catalyst to the economic development of Africa,” Akinyemi noted.

ADVERTISEMENT
L-R: Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo; President, LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, CON; Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi ; Former President, LCCI, Toki Mabogunje and Deputy President, LCCI, Knut Ulvmoen, during the commemoration of Africa Day at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair’, which UBA is the Headline Sponsor held in Lagos on Thursday
L-R: Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo; President, LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, CON; Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi ; Former President, LCCI, Toki Mabogunje and Deputy President, LCCI, Knut Ulvmoen, during the commemoration of Africa Day at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair’, which UBA is the Headline Sponsor held in Lagos on Thursday Pulse Nigeria

He explained that under the partnership UBA will go beyond just financing to provide non-financial services to these SMEs to develop the capacity for growth across the 20 African countries that we are present and build sustainable business practices.

We shall also be leveraging technology to deliver our financing activities to the beneficiaries and this platform provides us with a unique opportunity to stimulate the development of the continent as Africa’s Global Bank.

Also speaking during the event, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, appreciated the bank’s consistent participation as partner and headline sponsor of the LITF for the past six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Partnering with UBA is significant because it is an organization that has its footprint in 20 countries and that is a big feat, as partners we think alike and work together,” he said.

L-R: Head, Corporate & Other Collections, Abubakar Sanni; Honorary Life Vice President, Shade Bembatoum Young; Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi; President, LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, CON; Former President, LCCI, Toki Mabogunje, Deputy President, LCCI, Knut Ulvmoen and Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, during the commemoration of Africa Day at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair’, which UBA is the Headline Sponsor held in Lagos on Thursday
L-R: Head, Corporate & Other Collections, Abubakar Sanni; Honorary Life Vice President, Shade Bembatoum Young; Deputy President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa, FCA; Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi; President, LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale- Cole, CON; Former President, LCCI, Toki Mabogunje, Deputy President, LCCI, Knut Ulvmoen and Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, during the commemoration of Africa Day at the ongoing 37th Lagos International Trade Fair’, which UBA is the Headline Sponsor held in Lagos on Thursday Pulse Nigeria

The president who acknowledged the bank’s unequalled support, rendered to SMEs through its enormous window of opportunities, also commended the recent $6bn financing partnership it signed with AfCFTA intended to transform Trade and boost SMEs to unprecedented levels across Africa.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest financial services providers on the African continent, with operations in 20 African countries viz Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Mozambique, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Congo DRC, Chad and Cameroon.

The bank is also present in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates. UBA provides Retail, SME, Commercial and Institutional/Wholesale banking services and leading financial inclusion through cutting-edge technology and customer experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

_----_

#FeatureByUBA

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UBA’s $6bn partnership with AfCFTA to boost trade across Africa

UBA’s $6bn partnership with AfCFTA to boost trade across Africa

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Afreximbank, APPO to set up African Energy Bank in June 2024

Afreximbank, APPO to set up African Energy Bank in June 2024

DevCareer Web5 Hackathon: A platform for innovation and collaboration

DevCareer Web5 Hackathon: A platform for innovation and collaboration

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

No more December deadline on validity of old naira notes

No more December deadline on validity of old naira notes

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Niger's debt default hits $304 million under sanctions

Niger's debt default hits $304 million under sanctions

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

10 English speaking countries in Africa

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

Old naira notes

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market