RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Twitter sues Elon Musk over bid to exit $44bn takeover deal

Authors:

Clinton Isidore

Twitter seeks to force completion of sale, says billionaire ‘refuses to honor his obligations’

Twitter sues Elon Musk over bid to exit $44bn takeover deal
Twitter sues Elon Musk over bid to exit $44bn takeover deal

Micro blogging platform, Twitter, sued Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete his $44bn takeover of the social media giant after his recent announcement that he would withdraw his bid.

Recommended articles

“Musk’s exit strategy is a model of hypocrisy,” the lawsuit said, accusing the billionaire of making “bad faith” arguments against Twitter and carrying out “public and misleading attacks” on the company.

The suit has kicked off what could be a long legal saga regarding the failed merger. The Tesla CEO and richest man in the world had reached a deal to buy Twitter in April, offering to purchase all of the company’s shares for $54.20 each, but he began to back out over allegations of “spam” accounts on the platform.

"Musk entered into a binding merger agreement with Twitter, promising to use his best efforts to get the deal done,” according to the lawsuit. “Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”

A clause in the deal called a “specific performance clause”, with it, the court could force Musk to buy the company as long as he has financing in place, which Musk claims to have secured in May.

Possibly, as provided in the clause, Musk could be ordered by the court to pay $1bn as a penalty for walking away from the deal.

However, for Musk to successfully evade the deal, he would have to prove "material adverse effect" or a breach of contract. His claim of spam bots making upto 20% of the 200 million Twitter user base, in contrast to the just 5% claim by Twitter, provides a good ground for this.

Carl Tobias, a scholar at the University of Richmond School of Law, said the litigation could consume several months or longer, making a settlement likely.

"The litigants will realize that it could be protracted, expensive and unproductive,” he said. “A protracted legal battle could be very expensive and time consuming, could distract both sides from moving on to more productive efforts to improve their current businesses and might reveal numerous embarrassing aspects of their business practices that could have detrimental effects on their reputations."

On April 14, Musk declared his takeover bid, and Twitter’s board agreed after Musk confirmed a funding package for the deal that included $21bn of his own money.

On May 13, Musk said that the deal was “on hold” citing Twitter's inability or refusal to come clean on the true number of spam or fake accounts on the platform.

A standpoint that Twitter has strongly denied, stating that all needed information has been provided by the company.

Authors:

Clinton Isidore Clinton Isidore Clinton is a full stack digital marketer, small business growth hacker, and youth career coach.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Why do you fall asleep after having s*x? Here are all the reasons and why it's good

Why do you fall asleep after having s*x? Here are all the reasons and why it's good

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Trending

We will participate in nationwide withdrawal of service – Bread bakers

We will participate in nationwide withdrawal of service – Bread bakers. [nairametrics]

Hunger looms in Nigeria as bakers set to shut down industry nationwide

Soft slice bread

FG, Chinese Academy sign MoU on enhanced crop yield

FG, Chinese Academy sign MoU on enhanced crop yield

Equities market closes week bearish, capitalisation dips by 0.01%

Equities market closes week bearish, capitalisation dips by 0.01%.