Twitter adds Paga as a payment provider for its "Tips" feature in Nigeria

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Twitter adds Nigerian fintech Paga as a payment provider for its "tips" feature
  • Paga's addition as a payment provider for Twitter Tips would make it easier for Nigerian creators to easily get paid via their Paga accounts.
  • The "Tips" feature enables Twitter users to either send or receive by simply linking their preferred third party payment service providers to their Twitter profiles.
  • Journalists, content creators, small businesses, community groups and every other Twitter user above 18 can use it on their iOS or Android phones.

Leading fintech firm, Paga, announced earlier today that it has been selected as one of the payment service providers for Twitter's "Tips" feature in Nigeria.

In a press statement that was sent to Business Insider Africa, Paga's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tayo Oviousu, explained how the partnership would make it easier for Nigerian creators to easily get paid via their Paga accounts. He said:

"Our mission at Paga is to simplify payments for individuals and businesses. Via this partnership with Twitter, and Tips, we create an effective way for creators to get paid into their Paga accounts, directly from Twitter. As an avid Twitter user, I'm thrilled about this partnership. Creators are a key demographic we are building for at Paga, and this partnership allows us to enable them to effectively monetise their work. We are really excited about solving payments in the most innovative ways, especially with companies such as Twitter.”

As you may well know, Twitter's "Tips" feature enables users of the micro-blogging platform to either send or receive. It works in such a way that users (including journalists, content creators, small businesses and community groups, etc.) can simply link their preferred third party payment service providers to their Twitter profiles, thus simplifying payments from anywhere in the world.

READ: Tayo Oviosu of Paga discusses the next phase of innovation for African fintechs

Recall that Twitter initially launched an experimental version of the "Tips" feature in 2021 and only permitted a limited group of people to use it. Since then, the feature has been made available to every Twitter user above the age of 18. The feature is also now available on both iOS and android.

Do note that Paga's inclusion as a Twitter Tips payment service provider further expands the options available for Africans to receive payment. According to the company, this is also an important step towards encouraging the adoption of digital currencies and promoting financial inclusion and meaningful economic participation.

Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

