Twitter adds Paga as a payment provider for its "Tips" feature in Nigeria

In a press statement that was sent to Business Insider Africa, Paga's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tayo Oviousu, explained how the partnership would make it easier for Nigerian creators to easily get paid via their Paga accounts. He said:

"Our mission at Paga is to simplify payments for individuals and businesses. Via this partnership with Twitter, and Tips, we create an effective way for creators to get paid into their Paga accounts, directly from Twitter. As an avid Twitter user, I'm thrilled about this partnership. Creators are a key demographic we are building for at Paga, and this partnership allows us to enable them to effectively monetise their work. We are really excited about solving payments in the most innovative ways, especially with companies such as Twitter.”

As you may well know, Twitter's "Tips" feature enables users of the micro-blogging platform to either send or receive. It works in such a way that users (including journalists, content creators, small businesses and community groups, etc.) can simply link their preferred third party payment service providers to their Twitter profiles, thus simplifying payments from anywhere in the world.

Recall that Twitter initially launched an experimental version of the "Tips" feature in 2021 and only permitted a limited group of people to use it. Since then, the feature has been made available to every Twitter user above the age of 18. The feature is also now available on both iOS and android.