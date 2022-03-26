RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Trading rebounds on NGX amid renewed bargains

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Activities rebounded on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd. on Friday with the All-Share Index increasing by 3.94 points or 0.01 per cent to 46,964.23 points from 46,960.29 points on Thursday due to gains by some blue chips.

Trading rebounds on NGX amid renewed bargains.
Trading rebounds on NGX amid renewed bargains.

Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N2 billion or 0.01 per cent to close at N25.311 trillion from N25.309 trillion on Thursday.

Recommended articles

“The Nigerian equity market closed trading activities for today positive as bullish sentiments were seen across some major market sectors. Investors continue to hunt for the right instrument to track inflation.

“We expect cautious trading to continue pending any significant changes in the economic conditions,” said analysts at GTI Securities.

A breakdown of the price movement chart shows 16 gainers against 15 losers.

PZ led the gainers’ table in percentage terms increasing by 6.9 per cent to N9.30k per share.

Japaul Gold followed with 6.45 per cent to close at 33k, while FTN Cocoa added 6. 06 per cent to close at 35k per share.

CHIPLC and Niger Insurance gained five per cent each to close at 63k and 21k respectively.

Multiverse was up by 4.55 per cent to close at 23k per share.

Conversely, NNFM shed 7.83 per cent to close at N10, while First City Monument Bank (FCMB) trailed with 7.22 per cent to close at N3.34 per share.

Livestock dipped 6.06 per cent to close at N1.55, while Neimeth dropped 3.68 per cent to N1.57.

UPDC was down by 3.3 per cent to close at 88k per share.

Royal Exchange Assurance shed 3.2 per cent to close at N1.21 while Transcorp dropped by 2.73 per cent to close at N1.07.

Also, the volume of shares traded decreased by 0.77 per cent with an exchange of 177.09 million shares valued N4.18 billion in 3,873 deals.

This was against a total of 214.70 million shares worth N2.63 billion in 4,003 deals achieved on Thursday.

Fidelity Bank stock had the high in terms of volume during the day, exchanging 62.69 million shares valued N206.47 million.

Zenith Bank traded 22.05 million shares worth N591.23 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) with 16.42 million shares valued N387.56 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 12.27 million shares worth N93.96 million, while Honeywell Flour sold 9.31 million shares valued N35.27 million.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Osimhen, Chukwueze join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 21 for Ghana clash

Osimhen, Chukwueze join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 21 for Ghana clash

Here are the top five most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

Here are the top five most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Here’s how Nigerian banking tycoon Tony Elumelu celebrated his 59th birthday yesterday

Here’s how Nigerian banking tycoon Tony Elumelu celebrated his 59th birthday yesterday

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Trending

20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

10 best international airports in Africa

Here are the top five most valuable companies in Sub Saharan Africa by market capitalization

aliko-dangote

Nigerian agency orders South Africa's MultiChoice to introduce swift changes that will ensure customers get better value for money

Nigerian regulator orders South Africa's MultiChoice to introduce swift changes that will ensure customers get better value for money