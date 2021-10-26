RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Trading closes flat on Nigerian Stock Exchange

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The market breadth closed positive with 22 gainers against 21 losers.

The total volume of trades depreciated by 47.63% [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]
The total volume of trades depreciated by 47.63% [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]

Trading activities on the Nigerian stock market closed on a cautious note with the All-Share Index appreciating by 0.20 points.

Recommended articles

Specifically, the index rose by 0.20 points or 0.0005 per cent to close at 41,814.94 from 41,814.74 achieved on Monday.

Accordingly, month-to-date and year-to-date returns were flat at 4.0 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively.

However, the market capitalisation closed flat at N21.821 trillion the same figure posted on Monday.

The market performance was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are International Breweries, UACN, C & I Leasing, Lafarge Africa, and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.

The market breadth closed positive with 22 gainers against 21 losers.

Universal Insurance and University Press dominated the gainers' chart in percentage terms with 10 per cent each to close at 22k and N1.65 per share, respectively.

Courteville Business Solutions followed with a gain of 9.76 per cent to close at 45k per share.

Abbey Mortgage Bank rose by 9.30 per cent to close at 94k, while International Breweries gained 9.28 per cent to close at N5.30 per share.

On the other hand, Associated Bus Company led the losers' chart in percentage terms by 8.82 per cent to close at 31k per share.

FTN Cocoa Processors followed with 6.25 per cent to close at 45k, while Cutix lost 5.47 per cent to close at N6.05 per share.

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup) lost 4.61 per cent to close at N19.65, while Sovereign Trust Insurance shed 4.17 per cent to close at 23k per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trades depreciated by 47.63 per cent to 353.23 million units, valued at N5.57 billion exchanged in 5,322 deals.

This was in contrast with 674.49 million shares, worth N7.59 billion and transacted in 5,432 deals on Monday.

Transactions in the shares of FBN Holdings (FBNH) topped the activity chart with 73.06 million shares valued at N906.76 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company followed with 25.04 million shares worth N715.26 million, while Universal Insurance traded 22.77 million shares valued at N4.92 million.

United Bank for Africa sold 20.33 million shares worth N171.21 million, while Transcorp transacted 18.44 million shares worth N18.86 million.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Trending

Elon Musk is now set to become the 1st trillionaire on the planet

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday

CBN says eNaira will be unveiled on Monday (Pavestones Legal)

Buhari eyes $29 billion injection with e-Naira launch

L-R: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the launch of e-Naira [Presidency]

First Bank Holdings confirms Otedola as majority shareholder

First Bank Holdings confirms Femi Otedola as majority shareholder (Dailynews)