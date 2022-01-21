RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Toxic behaviors from employers that push employees away

Authors:

James Olaitan

Most of us have been there.

You're slogging through your workday when suddenly your boss comes barreling into your office and starts berating you for something that went wrong. Maybe you erred, or maybe they just don't like the way you do things. No matter the reason, it's never fun to be on the receiving end of backlash from your boss. Unfortunately, many employers engage in toxic behaviors that push employees away. This article will highlight top toxic behaviors from employers that push employees away!

Criticism

Criticism is arguably the most common toxic behavior from employers. It can take many forms, such as berating employees in public, making demeaning comments, or constantly nitpicking everything that employees do. Criticism can be incredibly damaging to employee morale and lead to feelings of insecurity and self-doubt.

Micromanagement

Micromanagement is another common toxic behavior from employers. Micromanagers are always looking over employees' shoulders, checking to ensure they're doing everything correctly. This can be incredibly frustrating and stifling for employees who need the freedom to work independently to be productive.

Unreasonable Demands

Employers who make unreasonable demands can also be toxic. These demands can range from asking employees to work long hours without any break to taking up tasks outside of their job description. Employees who are constantly subjected to these demands often feel overwhelmed and stressed out.

Lacking empathy or not putting themselves in the employee's shoe

It can also be toxic when employers don't empathize with their employees. This often takes the form of making decisions without considering how they will impact employees or not listening to employee concerns. Employers who lack empathy often create an environment that is hostile and unsupportive.

Making superficial judgment

Finally, it can be toxic when employers make superficial judgments about their employees. This might take the form of judging employees based on their appearance or making assumptions about them based on their job title. Employers who do this often end up creating an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many toxic behaviors from employers that can push employees away. If you're experiencing any of these behaviors, it is crucial to speak up and let your employer know it's affecting your work performance. If a desirable result is not forthcoming from communication, you may consider looking for a new job where you will be happier and more supported.

