RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Top reasons why the maxim "The customer is always right" is wrong

Authors:

James Olaitan

The phrase "the customer is always right," originally coined by Harry Selfridge in 1909, is a common saying that business owners believe in and live by.

Why the maxim The customer is always right is wrong: Top reasons
Why the maxim "The customer is always right" is wrong: Top reasons

Businesses typically use the slogan to entice consumers to choose them over competitors, particularly if they offer services in a similar market, and to make employees deliver top-notch services.

Recommended articles

However, there are many reasons why this statement is wrong. This blog post will highlight some top reasons why customers are not always right. By understanding these reasons, you can improve your customer service skills and provide better experiences for all!

It makes employees unhappy.

When employees are concerned with customers and their demands, and their own expertise is overlooked, they become disengaged and feel unappreciated, taking a toll on their happiness and well-being as a result. In fact, research shows that people who always put others first have lower levels of life satisfaction and mental health than those who don't.

Therefore, when you are sure your employees have been doing a tremendous job, be wary to side with any customer making an unconscionable claim about them.

It gives terrible customers an unfair advantage.

Using the maxim "customer is always right," an abusive customer can justify any unethical action and get away with it. After all, that's the golden rule many businesses follow.

Also, abusive customers can use the phrase to get better treatment than good customers. For example, they can demand refunds for no reason or make excessive and unrealistic demands.

It breeds entitlement in customers.

When customers know that a business believes that "the customer is always right," it gives them the sense of entitlement to act however they want without consequences because, after all, they are the customer!

Unfortunately, this means businesses have to tolerate bad behavior and cater to their every need.

Some customers are bad for business.

The more the customers, the better for business, right? Sadly, this is not always the case. Some customers can be bad for business by damaging property, calling employees names, or simply being very demanding. These customers take up the time and resources of businesses and reflect poorly on a company's reputation.

In conclusion, businesses should not stand by the phrase "the customer is always right" because it has negative consequences for employees, gives abusive customers an unfair advantage, breeds entitlement in customers, and isn't always true. By understanding these reasons and standing up for your employees when needed, you can provide better customer service experiences for all!

Please share if you found this post insightful! And be sure to check out our other blog posts for more great content.

Authors:

James Olaitan James Olaitan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

For women: Here's why you feel horny during your period days

For women: Here's why you feel horny during your period days

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Sex Education: 3 reasons women do not orgasm as much as men

Sex Education: 3 reasons women do not orgasm as much as men

AFCON 2021: Ghanaian legend Sammy Kuffour visits Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

AFCON 2021: Ghanaian legend Sammy Kuffour visits Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

5 signs your boyfriend really loves you

5 signs your boyfriend really loves you

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Mompha fails to meet bail conditions, chooses to stay at Ikoyi Correctional Centre

Trending

5 vocational skills you can acquire within 5 months

#SkilledYouthByPulse : Mastering an in-demand vocational skill is an important step to entrepreneurship. (Thyssenkrupp)

NGX extends losing streak by N81bn on sustained profit taking

Nigeria Stock Exchange

In-Demand skills you can learn in 2022

In-Demand skills you can learn in 2022

Buhari inaugurates 1m bags of rice pyramid, vows to secure food for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]