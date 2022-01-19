Top reasons why the maxim "The customer is always right" is wrong

However, there are many reasons why this statement is wrong. This blog post will highlight some top reasons why customers are not always right. By understanding these reasons, you can improve your customer service skills and provide better experiences for all!

It makes employees unhappy.

When employees are concerned with customers and their demands, and their own expertise is overlooked, they become disengaged and feel unappreciated, taking a toll on their happiness and well-being as a result. In fact, research shows that people who always put others first have lower levels of life satisfaction and mental health than those who don't.

Therefore, when you are sure your employees have been doing a tremendous job, be wary to side with any customer making an unconscionable claim about them.

It gives terrible customers an unfair advantage.

Using the maxim "customer is always right," an abusive customer can justify any unethical action and get away with it. After all, that's the golden rule many businesses follow.

Also, abusive customers can use the phrase to get better treatment than good customers. For example, they can demand refunds for no reason or make excessive and unrealistic demands.

It breeds entitlement in customers.

When customers know that a business believes that "the customer is always right," it gives them the sense of entitlement to act however they want without consequences because, after all, they are the customer!

Unfortunately, this means businesses have to tolerate bad behavior and cater to their every need.

Some customers are bad for business.

The more the customers, the better for business, right? Sadly, this is not always the case. Some customers can be bad for business by damaging property, calling employees names, or simply being very demanding. These customers take up the time and resources of businesses and reflect poorly on a company's reputation.

In conclusion, businesses should not stand by the phrase "the customer is always right" because it has negative consequences for employees, gives abusive customers an unfair advantage, breeds entitlement in customers, and isn't always true. By understanding these reasons and standing up for your employees when needed, you can provide better customer service experiences for all!