Top 5 African countries with the highest average pay

Below are the top 5 African nations that offer the highest salary, according to data from Numbeo, the world's most extensive collection of user-contributed data about cities and countries.

Libya

Libya is the African country with the highest average pay. Despite the ongoing political turmoil and deteriorating security

, Libyans earn an average monthly salary after taxes of $1,713.77.

Working in Libya is quite advantageous because of the low cost of living. Bread, water, and gasoline are all significantly subsidized everyday necessities. Also, several different things are reasonably priced in addition to rent.

2.Zambia

According to World Bank estimates, Zambia saw significant economic development between 2000 and 2014, with an average annual growth rate of 7.3%. However, Zambia has been beset by political upheaval, which has hampered economic growth.

Despite this, the cost of living and rent in Zambia is modest, and the average monthly earnings in the nation is $1,482.22.

The per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) sits at $1607.36.

3.Africa

Africa's mining giant, South Africa, is not excluded from the list. According to Numbeo, South Africa's average salary after taxes is $1,188.89.

Even though whites continue to have the highest quality of life in the country, it provides an exceptional experience for all residents.

4.Namibia

Namibia's economy is highly reliant on mineral mining and processing for export. Mining generates more than half of all foreign exchange revenues, accounting for 11.5 percent of GDP. Although the country's economy is now suffering from global commodity price swings, Namibians nevertheless earn an average salary of $753.73.

5.Mauritius

Mauritius is a small Indian Ocean island famed for its lagoons, beaches, and coral reefs. The country's economy is one of the most competitive on the continent, with consistent development.