Tiktok crashes for second time in a week; users unable to access videos

Several reports on Friday, November 4, 2022, have it that many users got a message that says there's “no internet connection” while trying to browse their For You page inside the TikTok app.

The outage also prevented other users from being able to refresh their feeds.

According to Daily Mail, the downtime occurred around 1:00 pm ET (6:00pm Nigerian time) and over 50,000 issue reports have been published in the US on DownDetector as of Friday 1:19pm ET.

Though report also stated that the outage only lasted for about an hour, this marks the second time in a week TikTok has experienced a crash.

On Tuesday, many users experienced similar glitches on the app which also lasted for one hour.