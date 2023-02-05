Three Crowns Mum of the Year 2022 comes to a thrilling end!

The campaign started with a call for members of the public to nominate any mother or mother figure deserving of a much-needed vacation, an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai – an amazing travel destination with exciting attractions.

After weeks of intense and interesting competition, over 300,000 entries were received, screened and narrowed down to the top 6 contestants. These contestants went on to battle for the grand prize of an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, one year’s supply of Three Crowns milk, and other exciting prizes, courtesy of Three Crowns milk.

The finale was hosted by the delectable, energetic influencer and host; Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kie-Kie, and judged by Public Health Professional and Nutrition Specialist, Jamila Lawal; award-winning actor and host; Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman; multi-award-winning weight loss expert, Adedamola Ladejobi (AskDamz); and fitness expert, Seyi Olusore (Shedams). It was indeed a beautiful event with celebrities, top government officials and other stakeholders in attendance.

The top 6 contestants were judged based on set criteria, including fitness, smartness, dance moves, and the number of votes by the audience. At the end of the day, Mrs. Joy Obieze won 1st place, followed by Mrs. Ivbade Odigie and Mrs. Oluchukwu Rose Igwe, who clinched the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively, winning an all-expense-paid trip for themselves and two family members to Dubai as well as one year’s supply of Three Crowns milk.

Clinching the 4th, 5th and 6th positions are Mrs. Jane Francis, Mrs. Elizabeth Olanrewaju and Mrs. Blessing Caleb, winning N500,000, N400,000 and N300,000 respectively, and a year’s supply of Three Crowns milk.

For the first time, the Three Crowns Mum of the Year competition recognized and also rewarded an outstanding retailer mum, Mrs. Abiodun Abolade Sodiq, with an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai and one year’s supply of Three Crowns milk.

One of the winners, Mrs. Joy Obiese thanked Three Crowns Milk for being genuinely intentional about caring for mums.

In her words, “I feel so elated and very grateful to Three Crowns milk for making this a reality for me. Motherhood is very interesting and rewarding with Three Crowns milk”.

According to Chris Wulff-Caesar, Marketing Director, FrieslandCampina Sub-Sahara Africa Cluster, “Motherhood can be a thankless job and even when mothers are appreciated, one can never repay them for all they do. Their enormous sacrifices, sometimes to their detriment, put an emotional and physical burden on them. This is the reason we created the Mum of the year campaign to show appreciation for mothers or mother figures and give them their well-deserved rest and pampering."

Pulse Nigeria

The Marketing Manager of Three Crowns milk, Gloria Jacobs, noted that Three Crowns milk remains positioned to care for mums because if mums take care of themselves, they can in turn care for the rest of their families. Three Crowns milk will continue to show care to mothers while acknowledging the important role they play in the family.

“We appreciate every family who participated and contributed significantly to the successful execution of Three Crowns Mum of the Year 2022. We congratulate the winning mums. We look forward to another exciting edition later this year,” Jacobs added.

The Three Crowns Mum of the Year campaign debuted in 2015 with Olamide Olaleye as the winner. Nkechi Brayila won in 2016 and Oluwakemi Longe in 2017.

In commemoration of its 30th anniversary in 2018, Three Crowns raised the bar by awarding the grand prize to three winners: Jennifer OtoGod, Pauline Pambolo Daniel, and Adaobi Okonkwo. They were each rewarded with an all-expense-paid vacation to Dubai with two members of their families and a year’s supply of Three Crowns milk.

Three Crowns milk was established in 1988 to provide Nigerians with quality nourishment with great taste, creaminess, and low cholesterol, making it Nigeria’s heart-friendly milk. It has delivered on this promise consistently as it continues to offer low-cholesterol nourishment to millions of Nigerian homes.

It is also enriched with essential vitamins and minerals required for mums to keep fit and live healthy lifestyles.

