RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

This Ramadan, traders can support charitable foundations together with OctaFX

Authors:

Pulse Mix

OctaFX will raise funds for charitable activities during Ramadan together with its clients. Active trading is all that’s needed to contribute to the noble cause.

OctaFX Ramadan
OctaFX Ramadan

International Forex broker OctaFX launches its annual Ramadan charity campaign aimed at supporting local communities by financing humanitarian activities in numerous regions of the world. The broker invites its clients to participate in a dedicated trading campaign where every 100 lots they trade between 4 and 29 April will increase the charity fund by 3 USD of its own funds.

Recommended articles

Over a period of three Ramadan seasons, OctaFX helped realise several charitable projects through collaboration with humanitarian organisations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Partnering with the PERTIWI Foundation, each month, OctaFX distributes essentials and child care products to 80 families with children in Malaysia. This project commenced last year during Ramadan when OctaFX and PERTIWI carried out the first distribution in Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.

In an effort to support education and literacy incentives in Nigeria, OctaFX partnered with the KIR foundation and set up eight reading corners with 1,200 books in Abuja, Ibadan, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

OctaFX’s collaboration with the JDC Foundation resulted in providing IT coaching centres with teaching aid equipment in Pakistan. The broker also financed machinery for free dialysis centres across the country as part of the project.

This year, OctaFX will collaborate with the AWARD association to support the Health, Education, and Safety (HES) Program in Pakistan. The program aims at improving literacy levels and providing the necessary health education to children in 15 rural areas of the Muzaffargarh district in the province of Punjab.

With the special Ramadan trading campaign, OctaFX’s clients can support socially significant projects supporting education, medicine, and local communities in some of the most vulnerable regions of the world.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers everything one needs to reach their investment goals, providing top-notch conditions utilised already by 7.5 million clients globally.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

---

#FeatureByOctaFX

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage per month

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage per month

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

How to dress according to your body type

How to dress according to your body type

NFF to install VAR at Moshood Abiola Stadium ahead of second-leg showdown against Ghana

NFF to install VAR at Moshood Abiola Stadium ahead of second-leg showdown against Ghana

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

These are the longest bridges in Africa (Third Mainland Bridge is one of them)

Here are the winners of the inaugural Business Insider Africa Awards

Here are the winners of the inaugural Business Insider Africa Awards

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

Why you shouldn't shave your pubic hairs

Why you shouldn't shave your pubic hairs

5 easy steps to make and sell NFTs

5 easy steps to make and sell NFTs

Trending

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage per month

20 African countries where workers earn highest minimum wage

8 best paying jobs in Africa

8 best paying jobs in Africa

13 best African countries for women entrepreneurs

13 best African countries for women entrepreneurs

20 best companies for workers in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa

20 best companies for workers in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa